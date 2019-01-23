15 Photos | Homes

The This Morning hosts live in the most beautiful homes: see photos

1/15
This Morning cast ntas
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are a daily fixture in homes around the UK, along with fellow presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes. When they're not on screens they often keep fans updated with their family lives in their own homes, which are all as gorgeous and perfectly-styled as you would imagine.

While Holly lives in London with her husband Dan and their three children, Phillip and his wife Stephanie live out in Oxford, and Ruth and Eamonn own a stunning £3.25million mansion in Surrey. And we can't forget Rochelle and Marvin; their family home in Essex is beautifully-decorated, and often features on their social media accounts. Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful This Morning cast's homes…

Holly Willoughby house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Holly Willoughby

Holly shares a beautiful property with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, Belle and Chester. The kitchen appears to be spacious, with plenty of room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery.

Holly Willoughby house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Holly's bedroom looks super cosy, so much so that even her pet cat loves to relax there. The décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background.

Holly Willoughby house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

The mum-of-three shared her secret for tackling eye bags while offering a glimpse in her bathroom at the process. Holly showed she has a luxurious roll-top bath and retro high-cistern toilet, with a wooden vanity unit around the sink.

Phillip Schofield living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Phillip Schofield

Holly's co-host Phillip lives with wife Stephanie in Oxfordshire. This photo gives a glimpse inside the couple's living room, which has cream carpets, a complementing sofa and a wooden cabinet and round dining table. Phillip has added decorative touches with a large mirror, and plenty of lamps and candles.

Phillip Schofield house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Phillip's kitchen has black glossy worktops, with cream painted brick walls and an AGA oven. The This Morning host can be seen relaxing in the kitchen with a glass of red wine, while other photos show him with a Scrabble mug, featuring his initial, P.

Phillip Schofield house desk
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

The This Morning presenter doesn't shy away from bold prints – either in his wardrobe or in his home. Phillip has added statement patterned curtains to this room, which is furnished with a wooden desk topped with family photos and a traditional clock.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes house man cave
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn live in a £3.25million mansion in Surrey complete with six bedrooms and this secret man cave for Eamonn. The space is filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes house living room
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Ruth often chooses to work out at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Rochelle Marvin Humes house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin live in Essex with their two young daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina. They often share snippets of family life on social media, and previously made fans green with envy when they posted this look inside their gorgeous kitchen, which is fitted with wooden cabinets and marble worktops, and has copper lights hanging from the ceilings.

Rochelle Marvin Humes house living room
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

The living room has dark wooden flooring, with a soft rug to complement the sofa and floor-length curtains. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with a mix of textures and metallic details to add a luxurious feel.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Dr Ranj

This Morning and Strictly star Dr Ranj occasionally shares glimpses inside his home on social media, including showing this huge black-and-white framed print he has from Loose Women's Body Stories campaign. It rests on the floor next to a glass side table topped with a lamp and reed diffuser, and an armchair with fluffy cushions.

Dr Ranj house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

The lounge also has a statement patterned wallpaper, with a piece of artwork hanging on the wall and a metal tripod lamp in the corner.

Alison Hammond house christmas tree
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Alison Hammond

Alison gave fans a look inside her house with this photo of her Christmas tree, which stood in front of a set of double doors with window blinds and was adorned with copper and metallic decorations.

