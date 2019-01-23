View Galleries
-
See where Loose Women stars Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and more live
The Loose Women cast often share details of their personal lives and relationships on the ITV show, giving a fascinating insight into their home life....
-
Inside NTAs host Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee's London home
When he's not presenting major awards shows like the National Television Awards or his BBC Radio 2 show, there's nothing Dermot O'Leary...
-
Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home
He found fame on Made in Chelsea, so it’s no surprise that Ollie Locke has paid homage to his London roots in his home in the capital. The...
-
Go Through the Keyhole at Strictly judge Shirley Ballas' Los Angeles house
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has opened the doors to her Los Angeles home – and it gets a 10 from us. The professional dancer allowed...
-
See inside Kara Tointon's gorgeous London home where she is raising her baby boy
It’s been a big year for Kara Tointon, who became engaged to partner Marius Jensen and welcomed their first child together – son Frey – in...