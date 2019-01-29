7 Photos | Homes

Take a peek inside the Strictly professional dancers' houses

The pro dancers have shared glimpses of their homes on social media

Strictly Janette Manrara Aljaz house dressing table
Photo: © Instagram
They may spend much of their time training and touring, but the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers have the most beautiful homes to return to. From Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's marital home to Karen Clifton's base following her split from husband Kevin, fans have been treated to glimpses inside the Strictly residences on social media. Scroll through to see more…

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Aljaz and Janette live together in London, and revealed in December that they had moved house. This photo from their former home shows a glimpse at Janette's dressing table, showing personal mementos including a framed wedding photo, a Disney quote and copper pineapple ornament.

Strictly Janette-Aljaz house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The couple also have a cabinet dedicated to showcasing their dancing trophies and memorabilia, including Aljaz's prized Strictly glitterball and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

Strictly Karen Clifton house
Photo: © Instagram
Karen Clifton

Strictly pro Karen Clifton lives with her pet dogs following her split from husband Kevin Clifton. Photos shared by the dancer on Instagram show how her living room has dual aspect doors leading out into the garden, filling the space with natural light.

Strictly Karen Clifton living room
Photo: © Instagram
Karen has kept the styling simple in her living room, with cream walls and sofas, wooden flooring, and a striking tripod floor lamp.

Strictly Pasha Kovalev house
Photo: © Instagram
Pasha Kovalev

Pasha lives with his girlfriend Rachel Riley, and while they tend to maintain a low profile, the Countdown host did share a look inside their home on Instagram before Christmas. The couple had decked their home with an array of colourful decorations, including Russian dolls, nutcrackers, and embroidered cushions.

Strictly Gorka Marquez house Gemma Atkinson
Photo: © Instagram
Gorka Marquez

The Strictly pro has moved in with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, who he met while competing on the BBC show. Gorka has shared several photos from their home on Instagram, including this photo of his girlfriend cuddled up in bed with her pet dog, leaving no room for him!

Strictly Gorka Marquez living room Gemma Atkinson
Photo: © Instagram
The living room looks like the perfect spot for the couple to relax, with comfy cream sofas and a lime armchair, a large television and fluffy green rug on the floor.

