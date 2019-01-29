View Galleries
-
Go Through the Keyhole at Strictly judge Shirley Ballas' Los Angeles house
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has opened the doors to her Los Angeles home – and it gets a 10 from us. The professional dancer allowed...
-
Inside Strictly's Karen Clifton's house - see where she lives after Kevin Clifton split
While she spends a lot of her time on the road touring, Karen Clifton says there's no place like home. The Strictly Come Dancing professional...
-
Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer's house with husband Michael Smith
Faye Tozer has impressed week after week as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, showing off her dancing skills...
-
See where Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton lives following Kevin Clifton split
While she spends a lot of her time on the road touring, Karen Clifton says there's no place like home. The Strictly Come Dancing professional...
-
Inside Strictly's Faye Tozer's house with husband Michael Smith
Faye Tozer has impressed week after week as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, showing off her dancing skills...