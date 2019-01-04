﻿
Homes

See inside Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' Essex home

Gemma found fame on The Only Way is Essex

Gemma Collins house Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
2019 is getting off to a great start for Gemma Collins, who has announced that she’s just bought a home with boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent. The Dancing on Ice contestant will be leaving behind her glamorous Essex home, which she often shows off on social media, and previously enlisted professional home organiser Nicola Lewis, aka This Girl Can Organise, to help streamline and curate her possessions.

The 37-year-old has added her ‘GC’ touch to the home, with grey velvet sofas, mirrored furniture and glitzy accessories. Even her Christmas tree was given an Essex makeover, with Gemma opting for a white tree adorned with pink flowers and bows in lieu of traditional baubles and decorations. The huge tree took pride of place in Gemma’s living room alongside her velvet sofa and a windowsill that has been lined with ornaments including a white and silver pineapple. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gemma’s home…

Gemma-Collins house living room
Gemma's home appears to have an open plan living room and dining area, with cream walls and wooden flooring that provide a great blank canvas for her statement velvet sofa and co-ordinating dining chairs. The TOWIE star has furnished the room with a white TV cabinet and coffee table, while a dining table appears to have plenty of space to host friends and family.

Gemma Collins house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The Dancing on Ice contestant’s kitchen has sleek white worktops and integrated appliances. Gemma has added character by hanging wall art including a "Cocktails and Dancing" sign and movie clapper board up.

Gemma Collins house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The TOWIE star's bedroom has the same white and grey colour scheme, with a bed that features a huge shell-shaped headboard. White bedding from Christy home adds to the look.

Gemma Collins house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma has mirrored dressing tables on either side of the bed, and she has added further glamorous touches with a sequinned throw and velvet cushions.

Gemma Collins house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma has an entire room dedicated to her clothes, after creating her own walk-in wardrobe with rails hanging around the walls with shelves overhead to showcase her handbags and accessories.

