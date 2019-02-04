﻿
Homes

Take a tour of Denise Van Outen's new home with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall

Complete with a cinema room and games room

Denise Van Outen house living room
Photo: © HELLO!
Denise Van Outen has given HELLO! an exclusive first look inside the new home she shares with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, her daughter Betsy, and the newest addition to the family – their French bulldog Matilda. The couple recently moved in together following a five-year relationship, and their six-bedroom Essex home has everything they could all possibly want.

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Van Outen opens up about living with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall

Speaking in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Denise revealed that she wanted to "bring out our personality" with the décor, which included creating spaces that each of them will love. "In our house we’ve got the games room, which is Eddie’s place, we’ve got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that’s a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. I always wanted a really big dining table so we’ve kind of got everything that we want here," Denise told HELLO!. Scroll through the gallery to take a tour of Denise’s new home…

Denise Van Outen house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Denise has added character to her living room with a vibrant teal sofa and animal prints, including two zebra-patterned chairs. Fresh flowers are positioned around the room, along with other decorative touches such as this luxurious gold coffee table topped with a candle and some books.

Denise Van Outen house dining room
Photo: © HELLO!
The 44-year-old said it was important to her to have a large dining table, which serves not only as a place for entertaining, but also as a spot for the family to socialise and play games together.

Denise Van Outen house games room
Photo: © HELLO!
Meanwhile, Eddie has his own games room in the property, complete with a pool table adorned with a Jack Daniels motif.

Denise Van Outen house cinema room
Photo: © HELLO!
Betsy has been treated to a special cinema room, where she can sit and watch her favourite rooms. The cosy space has sofas and bean bags, a leopard print rug and lots of quirky cushions, including a tiger-print and one that reads 'Reserved', so she can save the best seat for herself.

Denise Van Outen house bedroom
Photo: © HELLO!
The bedroom is stylish and inviting, with a huge bed featuring an upholstered headboard, a subtle zebra print wallpaper and bedside tables with matching marble and gold lamps.

Denise Van Outen house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Denise’s kitchen is stunning, featuring high ceilings with a skylight and wooden beams running across, white wooden cabinets and glossy worktops. The island unit doubles up as a breakfast bar, and more fresh flowers add a pop of colour, along with a bold pink Smeg kettle.

