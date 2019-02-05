﻿
Inside Ola and James Jordan's gorgeous 'forever' home

...
Photo: © HELLO!
Ola and James Jordan have given HELLO! an exclusive look inside their beautiful new home. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers say the property will be their "forever home", and with its modern fittings, spacious rooms and private swimming pool, we can see why!

EXCLUSIVE: James and Ola Jordan talks about their 2 year struggle to start a family

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Ola explained: "It's not quite finished here, there's not that many pictures on the walls… It's still a work in progress and I still think it's going to take a while for us to be happy with it."

The dancer, who won Strictly with Chris Hollins in 2009, also revealed where she kept her prized glitterball trophy. "I've got my Strictly glitterball in my dressing room, it's sparkling away, and when the sun hits it it sparkles everywhere. It's very pretty," she said. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Ola and James' house…

Photo: © HELLO!
James and Ola's living room has been painted in a soft grey hue, and is filled with natural light thanks to the sliding glass doors that lead out into their garden. The couple have two white leather sofas and armchairs that complement the colour scheme perfectly. Although they still want to put some pictures up on the walls, decorative touches include vases of flowers, a framed black-and-white photo from their wedding, and luxury Jo Malone candles.

Photo: © HELLO!
The master bedroom has a similar colour scheme, and the couple have added cushions and a bedspread in complementing tones of cream, grey and taupe to create a cosy and inviting space. Matching lamps sit on their wooden bedside tables, while they have a cushioned velvet ottoman at the foot of the bed.

Photo: © HELLO!
As you would expect from two professional dancers, Ola and James' walk-in wardrobe is a riot of colour, with dazzling stage costumes seen hanging from the open rails. The room also has a dressing table and mirror, along with a drawer unit at the centre to offer extra storage space.

Photo: © HELLO!
Ola's Strictly glitterball is on display in the dressing room, alongside jewellery boxes, another Jo Malone candle, and a mirrored tray to showcase her favourite perfumes.

Photo: © HELLO!
Lucky James and Ola have a spacious garden complete with its own private swimming pool, where they can entertain friends and family during the summer.

