﻿
9 Photos | Homes

9 playroom ideas for small spaces

Create a cosy and fun space that children will love

...
9 playroom ideas for small spaces
You're reading

9 playroom ideas for small spaces

1/9
Next

Inside the Strictly judges' fabulous homes
Playroom ideas cuckooland shelving
1/9

Parents will be familiar with the sight of children's toys and games scattered around their homes, so creating a playroom can be an ideal way to stop clutter and give your child a fun space all of their own if you have room. Even if you don't have a spare room that can be designated entirely to become a playroom, with some savvy storage options and specially-designed children's furniture, you can make their bedroom double up as a place for sleep and play.

MORE: Where to get the best kids' storage for a tidy and organised space

If you want to store toys away neatly without impacting on floor space, a multi-purpose bookcase and toy storage unit like this Vox Tuli cabinet from Cuckooland.com (£175) will do the job, while looking good too.

Playroom ideas personalised toybox
2/9

A personalised toy box is a good incentive for little ones to keep their favourite toys and games organised, saving valuable space in a small playroom. Find yours at GettingPersonal.co.uk.

Rex London teepee
3/9

Invest in a cute and colourful teepee that can be used to create their very own den and used both indoors and outdoors. Better still, it can easily be folded down and stored flat out of the way to free up space. Available for £79.99 from RexLondon.com.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity nurseries and bedrooms

IKEA childrens playroom
4/9

Bedroom meets playroom with fun toys and accessories including a play mat, rolls of paper for getting creative, and a pop up tent – all of which can be neatly stored away under a loft bed at the end of the day. Photo: IKEA

Playroom idea cuckooland bed slide
5/9

Their bedroom can double up as a play room with an amazing bed like this Play, Learn and Sleep Bed by Lifetime, which has a slide down from the bunk, a chalkboard, and space underneath to keep all their toys. Photo: Cuckooland.com.

GALLERY: 12 girls' bedroom ideas that are fun and easy to recreate

IKEA playroom storage
6/9

Storage is key in a small playroom. Ease the clutter with wooden drawer units, and place lesser used items up on shelving away from the floor. Hanging baskets from colourful pegs on the walls is a fun way to show off their favourite toys without taking up too much room. Photo: IKEA.

Stiffkey Blue and Red Earth Children's Room
7/9

What kid wouldn't want to lounge around and relax on a hanging chair like this? A fun addition to any playroom, it works perfectly with this fun, vibrant colour scheme. Photo: Farrow & Ball.

childs playroom shelving unit
8/9

What a clever use of space! If your home has period features such as a traditional fireplace, you can make use of the room by creating it into a unique bookcase or shelving unit to showcase their most treasured toys. Photo: Sofa.com.

Playroom ideas wallsauce
9/9

This colourful playroom is both fun and educational, thanks to the numbered storage boxes and multi-purpose furniture where they can sit to draw, read and play. Photo: Wallsauce.com.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...