Inside Dancing on Ice contestant Brian McFadden's house with girlfriend Danielle Parkinson

The singer lives in Rochdale with his girlfriend

While he’s currently been busy working down in London for Dancing on Ice, Brian McFadden calls the Greater Manchester town of Rochdale home, where he lives with his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson. The former Westlife singer moved into his girlfriend’s house after they started dating in 2016, and recently admitted he has no plans to buy a home of his own until he can be sure he’ll be settled in one place for a long time.

Brian has previously owned houses in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, London and Manchester, but now appears happily settled with Danielle, often giving glimpses at their home life on social media. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the couple’s home…

Brian and Danielle’s home appears to have an open plan kitchen and living room area with wooden flooring and a muted colour scheme throughout. Decorative touches include a large wall clock and knitted throws draped over the sofas.

The couple have a wooden island unit at the centre of the kitchen to allow for extra storage and food preparation space. The kitchen is modern with white cabinets and wooden worktops, and integrated appliances throughout.

Brian couldn’t resist sharing a photo of his Christmas tree, which was adorned with silver decorations and had unique light-up gifts placed underneath. The couple added to the festive theme by placing models of Santa Claus and a reindeer alongside the tree.

The living room has a traditional fireplace, where the couple hung their stockings at Christmas. A number of candles and ornaments sit on the mantelpiece, including lights spelling out Danielle and Brian’s initials.

Danielle has added a luxurious touch to the living room with a grey velvet ottoman coffee table in their living room. The furniture was artfully styled with a pineapple-shaped lamp, and wooden trays displaying some books and magazines.

