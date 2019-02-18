﻿
Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point star Ben Shephard's house is super-stylish: see photos

The TV host often shares photos of the family home on social media

Mrs Hinch's £1 tip for getting hair out of carpets is a must-try for pet owners
Ben Shephard house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
While his Good Morning Britain co-host Kate Garraway has confessed to being untidy at home, Ben Shephard is quite the opposite! The Tipping Point presenter often shares glimpses inside the property he shares with his wife Annie and their two sons, and it is styled and organised to perfection.

As well as having gorgeous interiors, with a spacious kitchen, dining room and cosy living room, the couple appear to spend a lot of time in the garden, with keen gardener Ben showing off his handiwork and homegrown fruit on Instagram. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Ben’s family home…

Ben Shephard house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The lounge has a stylish blue colour scheme, with mustard accents and a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues. Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table at the centre of the room topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has an open plan layout with the dining room, while glass doors open directly out into the garden. Ben and Annie bring the outdoors in by putting lots of vases of fresh flowers around their home.

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The dining area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests. Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, but Ben has put a grey rug on the floor under the dining table, which also doubles up as a place for their sons to do their homework and exam revision.

Ben Shephard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Black-and-white framed photos of Ben and Annie's sons have been mounted on the walls alongside an ornate mirror and glass double doors that lead through to another reception room.

Ben Shephard house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has modern grey cabinets and marble worktops, with dark walls and white shutter blinds at the windows.

Ben Shephard house garden
Photo: © Instagram
The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax with a coffee, with an outdoor seating area and perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees.

Ben Shephard house garden
Photo: © Instagram
Ben appears to be a keen gardener, and shared a video showing that he had grown apples in the garden in autumn 2018.

