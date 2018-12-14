Lorraine Kelly's beautiful new home will give you major interior design inspiration

You might like...
-
See where Khloé Kardashian lives with daughter True after split from Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian is having a difficult time following her split from Tristan Thompson, but luckily for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her...
-
Inside the Dancing on Ice contestants' homes
With just a few weeks left until the Dancing on Ice final, the competition is heating up. But where do the contestants including Wes Nelson and James...
-
All the times the royals gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life
It's not often we get to see what it's really like to live like a royal, but thanks to social media, we have been able to get a rare...
-
Mary-Kate Olsen's former New York homes are for sale for £12.3million
The Olsen twins are notoriously private, but now fans can get a peek at where Mary-Kate Olsen used to live in Manhattan with her husband Olivier...
-
Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point star Ben Shephard's house is super-stylish: see photos
While his Good Morning Britain co-host Kate Garraway has confessed to being untidy at home, Ben Shephard is quite the opposite! The Tipping Point...