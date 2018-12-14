﻿
Lorraine Kelly's beautiful new home will give you major interior design inspiration

The TV presenter has relocated from Dundee

Lorraine Kelly daughter Rosie bedroom desk
1/15

It's been a year since Lorraine Kelly relocated to Buckinghamshire from Dundee, and she's already transformed her new property into a dream home. The ITV presenter said it made sense for them to relocate from their seven-bedroom property after their daughter Rosie left home and moved to Singapore, but that hasn't stopped her from creating the most beautiful bedroom for her daughter to return to.

The 59-year-old said it was her mission to make sure the house "truly feels like home", and the one thing that helps appears to be her pet dog Angus, who stars in many of her social media posts from the property. She is also sure to have lots of visitors after designing the perfect guest house in the garden, offering her guests their very own home away from home. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Lorraine Kelly's house…

Photo: Wayfair

Lorraine Kelly daughter Rosie bedroom
2/15

We imagine Lorraine's daughter Rosie will be wanting to make lots more trips back to the UK once she sees this bedroom that the TV presenter decorated with a little help from Wayfair. "I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore," Lorraine explained. "It had to be stylish with lots of storage space and somewhere she would feel happy to spend her time. The furniture in this room was looking quite tired before and there were so many soft toys! I think it had been a little neglected but now it is completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks."

Photo: Wayfair

Lorraine Kelly guest house outside
3/15

Perhaps the highlight of Lorraine’s new home is the guest house in the garden. The TV presenter enlisted Wayfair to transform the cosy cabin into a winter wonderland, which her friends and family will love to stay in over the Christmas holidays!

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house inside
4/15

Talk about an inviting place to stay. Lorraine’s guest cabin has been transformed for winter with lots of cosy throws, scatter cushions and decorative touches that may make the TV presenter want to stay there herself. "It looks so cute in here and it’s not hugely expensive to make all these changes," Lorraine told HELLO! about the stylish space.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house bar
5/15

How gorgeous is this bar trolley in Lorraine’s guest cabin? Filled with all they need for a festive tipple and standing next to her colourful Christmas tree, we think it will have her friends fighting over who gets to stay with her during the holidays.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house dressing table
6/15

The cabin offers plenty of space for Lorraine’s guests, with a separate desk area that has been styled to perfection with plants, candles and framed artwork hanging overhead, all part of her Wayfair makeover.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly guest house armchair
7/15

Lorraine has added rich jewel tones to create a colourful and cosy space. This sapphire armchair is the perfect spot for guests to relax, or Lorraine if she wants some downtime away from her main house.

Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk

Lorraine Kelly living room house
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

The 58-year-old showcased part of her living room when she shared this photo of Angus playing with his ball. The room has wooden flooring, a cream rug and traditional wooden coffee table at the centre, with a brown leather sofa just visible in the background.

Lorraine Kelly hallway house
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Lorraine has wooden flooring throughout much of her house, ideal as she has a pet dog running around. The walls in her hallway are painted white, for a classic colour scheme.

Lorraine Kelly kitchen house
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

The kitchen has white fitted cabinets with marble worktops and stone tiled flooring. A grey wooden dining table sits at the centre of the room and is surrounded by grey rattan dining chairs, ideal for when their daughter comes home or they have friends round to visit.

Lorraine Kelly conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Lorraine's house appears to have a conservatory area leading to the garden, with stone flooring and a cosy green sofa where they can relax.

Lorraine Kelly conservatory house
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

The Scottish broadcaster had a helping hand from Angus as she relaxed with a crossword in her conservatory in the winter. The room is filled with natural light and leads out into the garden, which has a decking area and large lawn.

Lorraine Kelly garden house
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Lorraine also shared a look at her new garden when she hosted friends during the summer. The 58-year-old looked relaxed as she sat with a glass of fizz in hand at a round rattan dining table. The glass-topped table was laid out for dinner, with five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions. The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sun sets.

Lorraine Kelly house garden
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

The Lorraine presenter's garden looks even more special when covered with snow! The huge lawn is lined by trees and hedges, with plenty of space for her pet dog to play.

Lorraine Kelly house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Lorraine's close-up snap of her pet dog is undeniably cute, but also gives a glimpse at her bedroom decor, which appears to be decorated in a stylish grey and white colour scheme. The bedding is plain in a pale grey hue, while the walls are painted in a slightly darker complementing shade.

