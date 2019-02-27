﻿
Take a peek inside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh's stylish new home

The soap star moved home in December

Kym Marsh Pride of Britain
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

It's shaping up to be a big year for Kym Marsh as she prepares to leave Coronation Street after 13 years, and also become a grandmother, as her daughter Emilie is pregnant with her first child. And that's not all; she is also settling into a new home close to Warrington, Cheshire, which she moved into with her boyfriend Scott Ratcliff shortly before Christmas.

Kym has shared a few glimpses inside her five bedroom property on Instagram, showing the modern décor and heartbreaking tributes to her son Archie, who was stillborn in February 2009. Scroll through the gallery to take a peek inside Kym's new home…

Kym Marsh house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

The Hear'Say star shared this photo of her eldest children David and Emilie standing in the kitchen on the day they moved in. With unpacking still to do, the group appeared to opt for a takeaway while standing around the large island unit, showing a glimpse at the white cabinets, dark worktops and grey walls behind them.

Kym Marsh house living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Kym also shared a video showing one of her friends helping to unpack, giving a peek at her new living room, which is also decorated in a muted colour scheme, and has a large bay window at the front. A studio style tripod lamp is among the accessories Kym has in her home, along with a decorative quote sign that had been placed on the windowsill.

Kym Marsh house living room
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

"Coming along nicely," Kym captioned the video, which showed how she had styled one section of the room by placing ornaments and candleholders on the fireplace, along with another lamp and candles next to family photos on a coffee table.

Kym Marsh house tribute son Archie
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Kym has kept a special tribute to her son Archie, who was stillborn in 2019, including prints of his hands and footprints, and a framed card with his initial A on it.

Kym Marsh house candles
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

The actress has a similar frame with her own initial on it, which she has put on display alongside an organic candle. "This smells absolutely amazing, it definitely makes me feel happy!" she captioned the photo.

