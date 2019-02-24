Inside the Dancing on Ice semi-finalists' homes

﻿
Wes Nelson house
With just a week left until the Dancing on Ice final, the competition is heating up. But where do the contestants including Wes Nelson and James Jordan go to relax after a long day of training? We’ve shared a glimpse inside the contestants’ houses, which they have shown off on social media and in an exclusive feature with HELLO! in the case of James and his wife Ola Jordan. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Wes Nelson

Wes Nelson’s home life is also up in the air, following his split from Megan Barton-Hanson in January. The couple had moved into their own flat together after Love Island, and even bought their own pet hamster Jon Snow, but have relocated after their break-up.

Saara Aalto house
Saara Aalto

Finnish singer Saara Aalto lives with her fiancée Meri Sopanen in London, where they moved after her success on the X Factor in 2016. She recently shared a glimpse inside their living room as she cuddled up to her pet dog Lilli on the sofa, showing their cosy grey sofa topped with white fluffy pillows, and a wooden sign that said "Diva" on the coffee table.

Brian McFadden house kitchen
Brian McFadden

Brian McFadden calls the Greater Manchester town of Rochdale home, where he lives with his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson. The former Westlife singer moved into his girlfriend’s house after they started dating in 2016, and recently admitted he has no plans to buy a home of his own until he can be sure he’ll be settled in one place for a long time. Brian has previously owned houses in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, London and Manchester, but now appears happily settled with Danielle, often giving glimpses at their home life on social media.

Brian McFadden house living room
Danielle has added a luxurious touch to the living room with a grey velvet ottoman coffee table in their living room. The furniture was artfully styled with a pineapple-shaped lamp, and wooden trays displaying some books and magazines.

James Jordan house living room
James Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan recently moved into his “forever home” with wife Ola Jordan, and they shared an exclusive look inside in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. James and Ola's living room has been painted in a soft grey hue, and is filled with natural light thanks to the sliding glass doors that lead out into their garden. The couple have two white leather sofas and armchairs that complement the colour scheme perfectly.

James Jordan house bedroom
The master bedroom has a similar colour scheme, and the couple have added cushions and a bedspread in complementing tones of cream, grey and taupe to create a cosy and inviting space.

James Jordan house dressing room
As you would expect from two professional dancers, Ola and James' walk-in wardrobe is a riot of colour, with dazzling stage costumes seen hanging from the open rails. The room also has a dressing table and mirror, along with a drawer unit at the centre to offer extra storage space.

