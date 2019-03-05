﻿
Take a peek inside the homes of Celebrity Bake Off stars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and more

Take a peek inside the homes of Celebrity Bake Off stars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and more
Take a peek inside the homes of Celebrity Bake Off stars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and more

Inside the Greek royals' 5 amazing homes around the world
The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on Tuesday with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith reunited with hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig for The Great Celebrity Bake Off. The cast have become good friends since they first started working together in 2017, and even gathered at Sandi's house for Christmas dinner that year. But where do the rest of the judges and hosts live? Take a peek inside their gorgeous homes…

Prue Leith

Prue has lived in the Cotswolds for the last 40 years, and often shares photos of her country home on Instagram. As you would expect for the chef, her kitchen features prominently, and features an island unit with an oven and food preparation space, while her cabinets and open shelving line the walls. The Bake Off judge's kitchen is fully equipped with everything she could possibly need to cook up a feast for her friends and family, and several saucepans and kitchen accessories can be seen hanging from the walls.

Prue's kitchen has open shelving with her various ingredients on display in glass jars. She has a cake mixer and coffee machine on the worktops, while various mugs and crockery hang from the shelves on hooks.

Is there no end to Prue's talents? The Bake Off judge revealed that she had painted apples onto the ceiling in her bathroom, which she can look up at while she is in the bath.

Prue loves bright colours, something which she has incorporated into her home. The living room has been painted yellow, with matching yellow curtains at the windows and a vase filled with vibrant flowers.

The living room has a window seat with a checked cushion where her pet dog can sit and look out over the garden.

Paul Hollywood

Paul previously lived in a Grade I-listed home in Kent, which he listed for sale in 2016. Giving a peek inside the kitchen on Instagram, Paul showcased the traditional décor, with wooden beams and open shelving displaying mugs and teacups. The Bake Off judge has reportedly found a new home to move into with girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, which he bought at the beginning of February.

Sandi Toksvig

Fans got a glimpse inside Sandi Toksvig's house in 2017 when she hosted her fellow Bake Off stars for Christmas dinner. The dining room had a minimalistic feel with cream walls and wooden flooring, and a long extendable dining table that had a gold candle centrepiece.

Noel Fielding

Noel lives in north London with his girlfriend Lliana Bird and their baby, in a property that appears to have its own balcony with views over a nearby park. The couple have put a bright pink table and chairs outside where they can enjoy breakfast together.

The comedian gave a rare look inside his home with this photo showing some of his artwork resting on a vibrant orange glossy worktop. Noel has the same bright orange splashbacks, while the rest of his kitchen is white.

