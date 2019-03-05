Take a peek inside the homes of Celebrity Bake Off stars Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and more

You might like...
-
The Great British Bake Off stars unite for Christmas lunch
The Great British Bake Off stars got the Christmas celebrations underway a week early by uniting for a festive meal together on Sunday. And despite...
-
Inside the Greek royals' 5 amazing homes around the world
Life is good for the Greek royals! Not content with owning homes on both sides of the Atlantic, in the bustling cities of London and New York,...
-
Inside the Dancing on Ice semi-finalists' homes
With just a few weeks left until the Dancing on Ice final, the competition is heating up. But where do the contestants including Wes Nelson and James...
-
I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp shows off £3.5m house in birthday Instagram post
He's won over I'm a Celebrity viewers with his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour, but Harry Redknapp has come a long way from his east...
-
Take a peek inside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh's stylish new home
It's shaping up to be a big year for Kym Marsh as she prepares to leave Coronation Street after 13 years, and also become a grandmother, as her...