6 Photos | Homes

Broadchurch star Pauline Quirke's amazing beachfront penthouse is up for sale – take a look inside

Pauline Quirke penthouse exterior
Pauline Quirke is selling her two-bedroom Dorset holiday home – and you may recognise it from Broadchurch. The actress bought the penthouse apartment while filming her role in the series alongside David Tennant and Olivia Colman, and it is located in a complex that is portrayed as a police station in the ITV crime drama.

The two-bedroom penthouse boasts beautiful sea views across the Jurassic coastline, with a huge wraparound balcony where Pauline could sit and unwind after a long day of filming. Factor in the huge open plan living area with modern kitchen, and two large double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and it's sure to be snapped up quickly.

Pauline's home is available for £695,000 through OnTheMarket.com and Stags Bridport. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Photo: OnTheMarket.com

Pauline Quirke penthouse living room
The living area is open plan with bi-fold glass doors that lead out onto the balcony and showcase the stunning views across West Bay, the setting for the ITV drama Broadchurch. The seating is all positioned to look out towards the windows, while there is also a separate dining area.

Photo: OnTheMarket.com

Pauline Quirke penthouse living room
The huge open plan living room and diner leads through to the kitchen, and the space has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with wooden flooring and tiled walls. The room is filled with natural light from the bi-folding doors that span one length of the wall, while spotlights will brighten it up after dark.

Photo: OnTheMarket.com

Pauline Quirke penthouse kitchen
Pauline's kitchen has a unique curved shape, and is fitted with modern grey and chrome cabinets with white glossy worktops. A breakfast bar sits at the centre of the room, while open shelving displays a selection of cookbooks.

Photo: OnTheMarket.com

Pauline Quirke penthouse bedroom
Even the master bedroom benefits from direct access out onto the balcony for beautiful sea views. The room is minimalistic but stylish, with built-in wardrobes, an en suite bathroom and huge king size bed that faces towards the windows.

Photo: OnTheMarket.com

Pauline Quirke penthouse bathroom
Pauline's apartment has two en-suite bathrooms, including this large suite with a walk-in corner shower cubicle, bidet and sink with a light-up mirror hanging overhead.

Photo: OnTheMarket.com

