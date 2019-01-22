﻿
See where the Loose Women ladies are spending their week off

Take a look in their beautiful homes…

Stacey Solomon living room
Photo: © Instagram
Are you missing Loose Women this week? While the show has been cancelled due to a scheduling clash with the races at Cheltenham Festival, the cast including Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan and Stacey Solomon are enjoying some well-deserved downtime at home.

The Loose Women ladies often share photos of their homes on social media, giving an access-all-areas look behind closed doors and a fascinating insight into their lives away from the hit ITV daytime show. Take a look through the gallery to see where they live…

Stacey Solomon

This is quite an impressive living room set-up that mum-to-be Stacey Solomon has, with a built-in media unit and large television, surrounded by several family photos and ornaments. But with two sons to entertain, Stacey provided them each with their own TVs and games consoles, where they can each play on fluffy beanbags while still spending time all together as a family.

Loose Women Stacey Solomon house
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey moved into her "together home" with boyfriend Joe Swash and her two sons in October. The property has an open plan living room, kitchen and dining room, with an exposed brick wall that fills the space with personality.

Loose Women Stacey Solomon house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Halloween celebrations became too much for Stacey last year, prompting her to fall asleep on the sofa – a cream button back settee that looks like a comfy spot for a nap.

Loose Women Jane Moore house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Jane Moore

Although Jane hasn't posted many photos of her home on Instagram, she did give a peek inside her kitchen one Pancake Day. The stylish kitchen features white glossy cabinets with dark grey worktops, and Jane has an array of appliances, spices and ingredients on display.

Loose Women Linda Robson house flowers
Photo: © Instagram
Linda Robson

Linda and her husband Mark live together in North London, and one video posted from the property shows that she has a black-and-white print from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign on display in her kitchen.

Loose Women Linda Robson house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with wooden flooring and a long wooden dining table where she and her family can enjoy meals together. A high chair is in place for Linda's grandchildren, and there also several vases of flowers, and photos on display.

Loose Women Ruth Langsford house
Photo: © Instagram
Ruth Langsford

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live together in a beautiful Surrey mansion, which often features in their Instagram posts. The kitchen, from where Ruth often shares cooking videos, has wooden cabinets, integrated appliances and marble worktops.

Loose Women Ruth Langsford house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Ruth also proved that she is the hostess with the mostess with this photo from her dining room, showing the table set up for an Easter party, with crackers, Lindt chocolate bunnies and yellow flowers all perfectly laid out.

Loose Women Andrea McLean house porch
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean

Andrea's Surrey home looks beautiful, with one of the highlights being this porch in her back garden. The space is ideal for Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney to relax, with a rocking chair, seats and a dining table, where they can put their feet up with a glass of champagne.

Loose Women Andrea McLean house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen and living area is open plan, with glossy white flooring, and a wooden dining table with seating for six guests. Andrea has shutter blinds at the windows, which look out over the garden.

Loose Women Andrea McLean house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea shared a photo as she relaxed in the living room at Christmas, showing her gingham armchairs, grey footstool and fluffy rug.

Loose Women Saira Khan house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Saira Khan

Loose Women and Dancing on Ice star Saira lives with her husband and their two children, in a home they have completely renovated over the past year. Saira has proudly shown off the finished results on Instagram, including a look at this modern kitchen with a large island unit and breakfast bar.

Loose Women Denise Welch kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Denise Welch

Denise rarely posts photos from the home she shares with husband Lincoln Townley, but couldn't resist sharing this snap from her kitchen after catching her son tucking into her diet crisps. The kitchen has cream fitted cabinets and black worktops, with red, blue and yellow wall tiles adding a splash of colour.

Loose Women Coleen Nolan living room
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen Nolan

Mum-of-three Coleen shared a peek inside her home with this photo introducing her pet dog, showing she has a statement wall featuring red and white floral patterned wallpaper, while the rest of the room is covered in candy striped paper, with wooden flooring and vertical blinds hanging at the windows.

Loose Women Coleen Nolan house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The bedroom has a similar colour scheme, with cream walls, and white bedding adorned with a fuchsia floral motif. A cosy spot for another of her pet dogs to go for a snooze.

Loose Women Nadia Sawlha house
Photo: © Instagram
Nadia Sawalha

Nadia often posts photos from the family home she shares with husband Mark and their two daughters, Maddy and Kiki. The five-bedroom property is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious open plan kitchen that has modern white cabinets, and a breakfast bar where all four family members can sit.

Loose Women Nadia Sawalha house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls, leather sofas and wooden flooring, but Nadia has added character with a hanging chair in the corner of the room.

