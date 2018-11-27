﻿
Inside I'm a Celebrity and Bake Off star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's house

Former Queen of the Jungle Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has enjoyed an incredible 18 months since winning I'm a Celebrity in 2017, even buying her own swanky London flat following her success. The former Made in Chelsea star regularly shares photos of her stylish home on Instagram, showing details including her own free-standing bathtub, gorgeous living room and spacious kitchen – ideal for perfecting her baking skills ahead of her stint on Celebrity Bake Off.

Speaking to HELLO!, Toff previously said she loves a cosy night in at home, and said: "My perfect night in is a big glass of wine, a lovely roaring fire and a Richard Curtis movie." She added: "When I'm at home on my own and nobody's watching, I sing really loudly."

As well as a home in London, the 24-year-old also spends lots of time in Torquay with her family, where she also owns two holiday apartments with her mother Nicola. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Toff's home…

Toff's stylish living room has a comfy dark blue sofa and wooden flooring, with a unique glass-topped trunk coffee table taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The budding TV presenter has added decorative touches with a vase of flowers, candles and coffee table books.

The budding TV presenter often shares photos as she relaxes at home in her PJs. And her house does look the perfect place to unwind, with a comfy sofa topped with a cosy checked blanket and cushions.

Toff's living room has a striking patterned wallpaper with built-in cabinets and shelving to display her books and personal mementos. A sofa sits in front of the window, and it appears Toff also uses the light-filled space to get ready, as she shared this photo of herself applying her makeup at a table.

Toff's kitchen features sleek white cabinets with wooden worktops and a central island unit that doubles up as a breakfast bar. As well as having appliances including her kettle and toaster on display, Toff also has an array of ingredients out in glass jars on the worktops, as well as a vase of fresh flowers.

"I don't think my face shows how much I hate doing washing up (maybe it does)," Toff captioned this photo, which showed her washing up at her kitchen sink, which leads out to the garden via sliding glass doors.

We love the I'm a Celebrity winner's dining room, with a white table, wooden flooring and fluffy grey rug that matches the colour of her walls.

Toff's bedroom is painted pale grey with a double bed featuring a striking pink patterned headboard. The former reality TV star has opted for plain white bedding and added a pink record player and lamp adorned with miscellaneous hair clips to her bedside table.

Fans were jealous when they got a glimpse at Toff's bathroom, which has a white free-standing bathtub with gold taps and shower fixtures. The room is decorated all-white, with painted wooden panelling around the walls and wooden flooring.

