Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman are selling their £2million London home amid split – see inside

The couple announced their split in March

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman have put their beautiful London home on the market, just weeks after confirming their split. The popular YouTube stars own a property in Fulham that often featured in their vlogs and Instagram posts, but are in the process of buying separate homes as they go through their divorce.

Jim revealed he had already moved out of their marital home in an Instagram Story earlier this week, and said he was living with one of his sisters while the sale on his new bachelor pad goes through. The house the couple shared overlooks Eel Brook Common in Fulham, and has lots of space for entertaining, spanning 1,730 square feet with a large open kitchen and dining area. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the couple's former home…

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Tanya and Jim's living room has white walls and wooden flooring, with a blue velvet sofa to add a splash of colour. The room has built-in bookshelves either side of the fireplace, and the couple decorated at Christmas with a huge tree in the corner.

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a traditional fireplace with a mirror hanging overhead, and floor-to-ceiling shelving either side that they have used for books, accessories, and to display photos and ornaments.

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman sitting room
Photo: © Instagram
An open plan living room features period details and large windows that fill the space with natural light. The couple added to the décor with an ornate chandelier, a piano and antique rugs on the wooden floor.

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Tanya shared a look inside her kitchen with this selfie, which shows the modern navy and white colour scheme, with marble worktops, open shelving and a ceramic butler sink.

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The couple have offset the dark navy cabinets with white subway tiles on the walls and marble worktops, with spotlights in the ceiling to ensure the room is bright for cooking and entertaining.

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Tanya and Jim's bathroom had a white colour scheme with tiles on the walls, a large mirror and open shelving on two walls to display all of their beauty and pampering products.

Tanya Burr Jim Chapman house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
The bathroom has a free-standing bathtub with a mirrored vanity unit standing next to it, and a large mirror on the wall opposite.

