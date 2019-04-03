Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman are selling their £2million London home amid split – see inside

You might like...
-
Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace
-
Kris Jenner's Palm Springs holiday home has to be seen to be believed – see photos
-
Inside the Kardashians' lavish homes – see where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie & Kris live
-
Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt's stylish home
-
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace
It has been almost two years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge permanently relocated to their home in central London, after spending the early...