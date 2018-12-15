Inside Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley's beautiful home

You might like...
-
Kevin Clifton shows off family kitchen – and Strictly fans are obsessed
Kevin Clifton delighted fans on Monday by sharing a photo of his mum Judy Clifton standing in her brand new kitchen. The Strictly Come Dancing...
-
Inside the Strictly judges' fabulous homes
The Strictly Come Dancing judges will soon be returning home after spending the last few weeks touring the UK on the show's live tour, and what...
-
Take a peek inside the Strictly professional dancers' houses
They may spend much of their time training and touring, but the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers have the most beautiful homes to return to....
-
Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace
-
Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman are selling their £2million London home amid split – see inside