12 Photos | Homes

Inside Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley's beautiful home

It gets a 10 from us!

Stacey Dooley house living room
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

It's been a whirlwind year for Stacey Dooley since competing on – and going on to win – the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Now working on her BBC Three series Glow Up, and filming new documentaries in the United States, there is one place she can always return to in her rare downtime, her beautiful property in Brighton.

The 32-year-old shared the property with her boyfriend Sam Tucknott and their pet dog Bernie, but now the couple have reportedly split, it's likely that the personal trainer will be moving out. Stacey often posts photos of her home on social media, showing her flair for interior design, with Scandi-inspired styling and cosy accessories that add colour and texture to her otherwise minimalistic décor. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Stacey's home…

Stacey Dooley house living room
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Stacey's living room is cosy and inviting with a leather sofa positioned covered in fluffy blankets facing the wall-mounted TV. The TV presenter has hung a large round mirror on the wall above the fireplace, and added personal touches with framed photos and vases filled with fresh flowers.

STORY: Stacey Dooley gets hair transformation after reported split

Stacey Dooley living room coffee table
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

The TV presenter often shares photos of her stylish living room on Instagram, showcasing her gorgeous marble-effect coffee table that is typically topped with fresh flowers, candles and a stack of magazines.

Stacey Dooley living room sofa
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Stacey's sofa is placed in front of a wide bay window, filling her living room with natural light. As well as placing flowers around the room, another of her favourite touches appears to be luxury candles – she has two Diptyque candles lit here.

Stacey Dooley house living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

The Strictly star's living room is painted white with wooden flooring and decorative patterned tiles where the fireplace used to sit. A separate desk area would be a great spot for Stacey to do some research for her documentaries, and has two shelves filled with books mounted overhead.

MORE: Who is Stacey Dooley's former boyfriend?

Stacey Dooley living room desk
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Stacey's desk has two stools topped with fluffy black covers, and has been topped with two vases filled with flowers and a small marble-effect lamp.

Stacey Dooley living room
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

The documentary maker was clearly feeling homesick as she shared this photo of her living room while away filming a documentary. And who can blame her? This minimalistic yet cosy space is so inviting!

Stacey Dooley house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

The living room and kitchen appear to be open plan. Stacey's kitchen features white fitted cabinets and black worktops, with open shelving to display miscellaneous glasses and cookware.

Stacey Dooley house fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Stacey has more luxury candles – including the Le Labo Santo 26 candle – on display on the fireplace in her bedroom, alongside two framed pieces of wall art, and some mementos of her time on Strictly – a mini glitter ball and good luck card from her mum.

Stacey Dooley house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Much like the rest of her home, Stacey's bedroom is minimalistic, with pale pink walls and white bedding on the upholstered bed.

Stacey Dooley house fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

The Strictly star often shares glimpses of her styling touches on social media, with a framed photo of herself and her boyfriend, a cactus and selection of perfumes placed across her fireplace.

Stacey Dooley bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Stacey and her boyfriend have opted against fitted wardrobes, and have instead hung their clothes on open rails on either side of the fireplace in their bedroom – in keeping with their minimalistic approach.

