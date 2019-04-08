﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Inside Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent's house with boyfriend Kean Bryan

The couple have been dating since 2016

Brooke Vincent house
Photo: © Instagram
It’s an exciting time for Brooke Vincent, who not only celebrated 15 years on Coronation Street at the weekend, but also announced that she is expecting her first child. The soap star will embark on a special new chapter with her boyfriend, Sheffield United footballer Kean Bryan, who she has dated since 2016 and shares a home with in Manchester. The couple often share photos from their modern residence on Instagram, showing their spacious living room and kitchen, open staircase and pristine bedroom.

Much of the property has a minimalistic colour scheme of grey and white, with wooden flooring and silver accents. But the couple have added splashes of colour with their vibrant corner sofa and artwork on the walls. Click through the gallery to take a better look inside Kean and Brooke’s home…

Brooke Vincent house living room
Photo: © Instagram
A full-length mirror in the living room often serves as a spot for Brooke to take her outfit posts, offering a glimpse inside her living room in the process. The room has a terracotta coloured corner sofa and colourful patterned rug, with glossy tiled flooring and cream walls.

Brooke Vincent house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Candlesticks and a basket of blankets sit on the floor next to the mirror, while two nesting tables sit under the open wooden staircase at the back of the room.

Brooke Vincent house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke’s kitchen doubled up as a workplace when she launched her own lifestyle brand in 2018. The room has a white gloss dining table and brick-effect wallpaper, and glass doors leading out into the garden.

Brooke Vincent house mirror
Photo: © Instagram
The soap actress and her boyfriend have added metallic touches to their décor, including this silver diamond-shaped mirror which fits with the white and grey colour scheme.

Brooke Vincent house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke shared a peek inside her bedroom with another outfit post, showing at a glimpse of her bed which features a button-back grey upholstered headboard and has a mirrored bedside table next to it.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

