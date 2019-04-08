Inside Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent's house with boyfriend Kean Bryan

You might like...
-
Inside the Coronation Street stars' homes away from the cobbles
We know the ins and outs of their fictional lives in Coronation Street, and many of our favourite soap stars – including Kym Marsh, Alan Halsall and...
-
Take a peek inside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh's stylish new home
It's shaping up to be a big year for Kym Marsh as she prepares to leave Coronation Street after 13 years, and also become a grandmother, as her...
-
Inside SAS: Who Dares Wins star Andrea McLean’s beautiful Surrey home
-
Meet the Coronation Street stars' famous other halves
-
Take a look inside Jamie and Jools Oliver's London family home