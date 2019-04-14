﻿
Inside Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's house

The actress lives with her fiancé Jonny Owen

Season five of Line of Duty has viewers hooked, with Vicky McClure once again at the helm as DS Kate Fleming. In honour of her starring role on the BBC drama, we’ve taken a look at her home life with her fiancé Jonny Owen, who she lives with in a beautiful and colourful property which she has filled with personality. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Vicky’s home…

The kitchen has a corner seating area with a round dining table and cushioned benches where she, Jonny and their pet dogs can all relax together.

Vicky has added personality to her home with pieces of wall art from Peter McKee. "Finally got some of our favourite @petermckee artwork up on the wall," she captioned this photo which showed two different prints, one of which has since taken pride of place in her kitchen.

As well as cosy kitchen dining area, the couple’s conservatory offers more room for hosting special family meals, including Christmas dinner. Vicky shared a glimpse at the space set up for a festive celebration, with a long dining table, while a Christmas tree and checked armchair were placed in the corner.

Vicky has a lightbox on display on an alcove shelving unit in her home, where she can share messages about how she’s feeling that day – in this case fuelling her and Jonny’s rivalry as they watched a football match between England and Wales.

Vases of fresh flowers add the perfect finishing touches in any room of her house. Vicky has vases of colourful blooms in her kitchen, living room and on a colourful teal side table, alongside scented candles.

Vicky has added luxurious touches to her home with scented candles from brands such as Rituals. "Rainy inside. Cosy inside," she captioned this photo of the candle she lit in her kitchen on a rainy day.

