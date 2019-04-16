﻿
Get crafty this Easter with 11 fun DIY tutorials from Pinterest

Transform your home with these handmade goodies

Whether you're looking for activities to keep children entertained over the Easter holidays or just want to create some seasonal decorations for your home, Pinterest is a source of endless craft inspiration and tutorials for Easter. Read on for ten of the site's top Easter craft ideas, along with the step-by-step guide of how to make them at home…

Egg Decorating

Painting skills aren't needed to create these eye-catching eggs, which are decorated with paper napkins rather than paint. (via La Receta De La Felicidad

Easter bunny garland

This colourful Easter bunny garland is a fun activity to make with little ones, and the perfect way to decorate your home for the holidays. (via DIY Candy)

Easter Centre Piece

Decorate your dining table with this pretty floral centrepiece for your Easter Sunday lunch. (via Brit Morin)

Easter Wreath

Add some Easter cheer to your home with this colourful wreath adorned with pastel eggs and flowers. (via apumpkinandaprincess.com)

Easter Treat Jars

Stash your snacks in these cute decorated jars, adorned with Easter bunny motifs. (via Happiness is Homemade)

DIY Easter Boxes

These DIY Easter boxes would make the perfect addition to your Easter Egg hunt! Fill with mini chocolate eggs or sweets. (via Little House on the Corner)

Easter Cactus Pot

Shun traditional Easter designs and decorate your egg in this fun cactus design. (via Delia Creates)

DIY Cherry Blossom tree

This DIY cherry blossom tree will make a unique addition to your home. (via Wallflowergirl.co.uk)

Easter Bunting

Super quick and easy to make, this Easter bunting is great for decorating your house or even some Easter baking. (via Janemeansblog.com)

DIY Carrot Easter Bonnet

Not your typical Easter bonnet, this DIY headpiece is adorned with carrots and leaves. (via anouknitsche.com

Floral Bunny Ears

These DIY Floral Bunny Ears are a cute and kitsch Easter accessory. (via Lavin Label)

