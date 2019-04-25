﻿
8 minimalist bedroom ideas for a stylish space

1-Laura-Ashley-grey-bedroom
1/8

Less is more when it comes to these minimalist bedroom ideas, which look modern, cool and inviting all at the same time. If you're looking to transform your room into a pared-back and relaxing sanctuary, get some inspiration with our round-up of minimalist bedrooms from high street favourites including Wilko and Laura Ashley…

1. Grey Matters

Try a muted colour scheme of tonal shades and grey and white for a modern and minimalistic bedroom. Mixing patterns and textures will ensure this pared-back look still has maximum impact.

Photo: Laura Ashley

2-Very-minimal-bedroom
2/8

2. Rethink lighting

Avoid clutter from accessories like bedside lights by hanging a bulb from the wall or ceiling instead. Not only will it save space, it will also create a cool, Scandi vibe too.

Photo: Very

3-Next-minimal-bedroom
3/8

3. Stick to one shade

Keep your colour palette primarily to one colour for a stripped back and fuss-free bedroom. The odd accent piece such as this red chair adds an unexpected touch to an otherwise muted colour scheme.

Photo: Nest

4-Christy-geometric-bedroom
4/8

4. Have fun with colour

Minimalism doesn't always have to mean muted colours. Add a colour pop with geometric shaped wall décor or quirky accent furniture for a striking yet simple aesthetic.

Photo: Christy

5-Christy-simple-bedding
5/8

5. Keep your bed fuss-free

Throw cushions and blankets don't generally go hand-in-hand with a minimal bedroom. Instead, opt for bedding that's plain or in a classic striped print. You'll get bonus points for a cool exposed brick wall like this uncluttered bedroom.

Photo: Christy

6-Nest-open-wardrobe-unit
6/8

6. Overhaul your storage

What better way to inspire a wardrobe declutter than by having all of your clothes on display? Swapping traditional wardrobes for an open shelving unit will inspire you to have a Marie Kondo-style clear out and truly question if those old clothes still spark joy.

Photo: Nest

7-Cuckooland-dressing-table
7/8

7. Invest in multi-functional furniture

Ensure your bedroom stays organised by investing in hardworking furniture that can be used for more than one purpose. This clever dressing table doubles up as a desk, with a mirror hidden under the table top that also offers storage space for your makeup to keep it free from clutter.

Photo: Cuckooland

8-Wilko-white-minimal-bedroom
8/8

8. White Out

You can't go wrong with white for a minimal look. From all-white bedding to painted white wooden flooring, adding grey accents and house plants will ensure it looks anything but boring.

Photo: Wilko

