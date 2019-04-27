The Britain's Got Talent judges own the most fabulous homes – see photos

You might like...
-
Watch the moment Ant and Dec hit their golden buzzer for magician Matt Edwards!
Comic duo Ant and Dec are normally found side-stage on Britain’s Got Talent, cheering on nervous contestants in the hit family show. But Saturday...
-
Flying high! Britain's Got Talent judges plus Ant and Dec take private jet to Blackpool auditions
Britain's Got Talent is back... almost! Simon Cowell and the gang have headed to Blackpool to carry out their first auditions of the popular ITV...
-
Amanda Holden confirms Britain's Got Talent 2017 line-up
Good news, Britain's Got Talent fans. Simon Cowell is so happy with his line-up of judges, that he's agreed that Amanda Holden, David Walliams...
-
Amanda Holden's family home and country cottage are super-stylish – take a look inside
Not only a talented actress, TV personality and budding singer, Amanda Holden also has a flair for interior design. The Celebrity Apprentice...
-
Britain's Got Talent 2015 judging panel revealed
Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams have all confirmed their return to the Britain's Got Talent judging panel. Quashing...