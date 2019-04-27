﻿
11 Photos | Homes

The Britain's Got Talent judges own the most fabulous homes – see photos

Wow!

...
The Britain's Got Talent judges own the most fabulous homes – see photos
You're reading

The Britain's Got Talent judges own the most fabulous homes – see photos

1/11
Next

Inside the Game of Thrones stars' real-life houses
1-Simon-Cowell-house-dog
Photo: © Twitter
1/11

As well as being great judges of talent, the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel certainly know a thing or two about real estate! Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all own beautiful properties, and luckily for their fans, we occasionally get a glimpse inside on social media and their TV shows. Take a look through the gallery to see where they live…

Simon Cowell

Lucky Simon owns homes in London, Los Angeles and Barbados, and has given occasional glimpses inside his home on Twitter, showing his pet dogs in his son Eric’s miniature car in one of the reception rooms, with a dark glossy dining table visible in the background.

2-Simon-Cowell-house-living-room
Photo: © Twitter
2/11

The living room in one of Simon’s homes has cream leather sofas on either side of a fireplace with an ornate mantelpiece topped with candles, fresh flowers and a decorative mirror.

STORY: Simon Cowell's new home may have a very surprising feature

3-Simon-Cowell-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Twitter
3/11

Floor-to-ceiling windows are the ideal place for Simon to showcase his impressive Christmas tree, which was adorned with white and silver decorations. A tripod floor lamp was positioned next to the tree, while artwork was hung on the walls in black frames.

4-Amanda-Holden-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Amanda Holden

Amanda has not one, but two beautiful properties – a main family home in Surrey and a second country retreat in the Cotswolds. The BGT judge has a flair for interior design and has recently been showing off her home renovation on Instagram, including the finished results of her new kitchen and dining room.

GALLERY: See inside Amanda Holden's 2 amazing homes

5-Amanda-Holden-house-bar
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Amanda and her husband Chris have converted their dining room into their very own bar! "We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine!" Amanda told House Beautiful. The couple have also added bar stools from House of Sparkles, which cost £189.99 each.

6-Amanda-Holden-Cotswolds-house
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

The living room in Amanda’s Cotswolds home has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, she has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

7-Amanda-Holden-Cotswolds-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

The bedroom is just as spectacular, with brick walls and wooden beams across the ceiling. Amanda has furnished the room with an imposing brass Dickens bed frame from And So To Bed, which costs from £9,165!

8-Alesha-Dixon-house-mirror
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Alesha Dixon

Alesha lives with her husband Azuka and their daughter Azura, and occasionally shares sneak peeks inside their family home on Instagram. The Britain’s Got Talent judge couldn’t resist showing off a new purchase – this Timothy Oulton mirror in a post earlier this year, and with its unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag, who can blame her?

9-Alesha-Dixon-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

The singer appears to have her very own gym at her home, which leads out into the garden via glass doors. The space is well-equipped with weights, benches and a treadmill, helping Alesha to maintain her toned physique.

10-Alesha-Dixon-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Alesha shared a look inside her living room when she showcased her stunning Christmas tree, which was trimmed with silver and gold decorations. The room has white walls and dark glossy woode flooring, but a purple velvet chair adds a splash of colour.

11-David-Walliams-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

David Walliams

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams took to Instagram to share a photo after receiving a gift of some Marty Feldman prints for his home. The photo offered a glimpse inside his kitchen, which has sleek pale grey built-in cabinets and glossy tiled flooring.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...