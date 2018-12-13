See the stunning house where The One Show's Alex Jones is relaxing on maternity leave

Alex Jones is in nesting mode after embarking on maternity leave from The One Show. The TV presenter has the perfect place to relax and unwind ahead of the birth of her second baby – the beautiful property she shares with husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy, two.
The couple spent ten months painstakingly renovating their Victorian property in 2016, adding modern décor while maintaining many of the period features. Their hard work definitely appears to have paid off; photos shared by Alex show her pristine interiors, with fashion-forward details and home accessories from brands including The White Company and Roberts. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Alex’s home…
How beautiful is Alex’s bedroom? The stylish space features Scandi-inspired interiors, with a grey upholstered headboard and plain white bedding, with white wooden floorboards and shutters that match perfectly with the minimalistic theme.