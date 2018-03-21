The Beckhams' London home is even more luxurious than you'd expect – see photos

David and Victoria Beckham are both known for their sense of style, so it's no wonder that their London home is equally fashion-forward. The couple often give fans a peek inside the house they share with their children in Holland Park, West London, and share some serious design inspiration in the process - from their monochrome tiled flooring to their state-of-the-art kitchen.
The Beckhams moved into the property in 2016 after spending an estimated £8million on renovation work, and it has certainly paid off. The entire house is pristine, with plenty of space for Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to play. It also has a spacious garden complete with a tipi tent and sprawling patio.
David and Victoria also own another beautiful property – a barn conversion in the Cotswolds that offers them a retreat from city life. Click through the gallery for a tour of their London home…