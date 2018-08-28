﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Take a tour of David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds retreat

It's the ideal spot for weekends away

The-Beckhams-Ramsays-Cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
Although they spend most of their time at their beautiful mansion in London, David and Victoria Beckham also have a beautiful country retreat in the Cotswolds, where they spend time on the weekends and school holidays with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The nine-bedroom barn conversion is located close to Soho Farmhouse, the members' club that is loved by the Beckhams and other famous faces including their friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It boasts a stunning, rustic décor with sprawling gardens, a natural swimming pond and even their very own sauna – which was one of David's newest additions to the property. No wonder they love spending time here, and even bring along their close friends Tana and Gordon Ramsay along! Take a look through the gallery to see more of David and Victoria's Cotswolds home…

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond and garden. It also appears to have sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer.

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-sauna
Retired England footballer splashed out on an incredible investment for their country home; a cabin that houses a sauna and steam room for the ultimate relaxation.

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a peek inside the family dining room when Romeo celebrated his 16th birthday at their Cotswolds home. The teenager sat on a patterned rug in front of their long wooden dining table, which is lined by wooden and leather-backed chairs, with two dazzling chandeliers hanging overhead.

2-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-House-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Victoria gave fans a look inside her spacious living room, showing off the beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has been furnished with opulent pieces, including a glass and gold frame coffee table, and a mustard velvet chair.

3-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
The family home has an open fireplace, with two leather benches where Brooklyn or the rest of the family can sit and relax by the fire. David and Victoria have placed a gold candelabra next to the fireplace, and topped the wooden flooring with a red tapestry rug.

4-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
All of the rooms appear to have exposed brick walls and wooden flooring, with Victoria adding pops of colour and luxurious touches with floor-length curtains and a plush velvet armchair in shades of red and green.

5-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
This sweet Mother's Day post from Brooklyn offered a peek inside the country kitchen, which has wooden and glass cabinets topped with a selection of glazed vases and dishes.

6-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The perfect place to cook up a feast, the kitchen features a wood-burning pizza oven, a large wooden dining table and green fitted cabinets.

7-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
The family have a piano in one of the rooms, where their youngest son Cruz can practice his music. A painting hangs on the wall overhead, and the area is filled with natural light from the adjacent window.

8-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
The Cotswolds home has a spacious outdoor area, including a gravel driveway lined by trees and plants. Eventually, David and Victoria want to add an orchard, natural swimming pond and croquet lawn to their garden at the property.

