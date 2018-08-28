Take a tour of David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds retreat

Although they spend most of their time at their beautiful mansion in London, David and Victoria Beckham also have a beautiful country retreat in the Cotswolds, where they spend time on the weekends and school holidays with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
The nine-bedroom barn conversion is located close to Soho Farmhouse, the members' club that is loved by the Beckhams and other famous faces including their friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It boasts a stunning, rustic décor with sprawling gardens, a natural swimming pond and even their very own sauna – which was one of David's newest additions to the property. No wonder they love spending time here, and even bring along their close friends Tana and Gordon Ramsay along! Take a look through the gallery to see more of David and Victoria's Cotswolds home…