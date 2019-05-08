﻿
Take a peek inside Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien's home

The soap star has a beautifully styled home

As a long-serving member of the Coronation Street cast, Tina O'Brien has grown up on screen in her role as Sarah Platt. And the actress often shares an insight into her life away from the soap too, and her family home with husband Adam Crofts, their son Beau, and Tina's daughter Scarlett from her former relationship with Ryan Thomas.

The 35-year-old lives near Manchester, where the soap is filmed, and occasionally shares photos from their house on Instagram. Tina has opted for a soft colour palette in her hallway, with an ornate silver framed mirror on the wall, and flamingo print wallpaper adding a kooky touch. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Tina's home…

Tina shared a peek inside her living room amid a chaotic time at Christmas, when her children's toys were scattered all over the floor. The room has cream walls and a fluffy rug on the floor, with floor-to-ceiling curtains hanging at the window. A grey snuggle seat is positioned in the corner next to a stylish studio lamp, while the television sits on a wooden cabinet in the corner.

The living room has an upholstered ottoman that Tina has topped with accessories including a small plant in a blue patterned pot, and gold trays lined with ornaments.

One wall has a grey patterned wallpaper, and Tina has added decorative touches with a plant, elephant ornament, and framed picture that reads: "And so the adventure begins".

 

Tina appears to be a fan of metallics, and has used a gold mirrored tray, gold Buddha ornament, and candles to add the luxurious finishing touches to her room.

The Coronation Street actress has lots of quirky pictures and quote signs in her home, including one print that says "Be a flamingo", and another that reads: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain."

Tina gave a peek inside her bedroom when she snuggled up to watch a film in bed with her daughter. The actress has bedding with a purple and blue painted floral print.

