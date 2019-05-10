EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite's house is beautiful – take a peek inside

You might like...
-
Inside the EastEnders' stars homes: Danny Dyer, Tamzin Outhwaite and more
The cast of EastEnders may call the fictional town of Walford their home, but for actors including Tamzin Outhwaite and Lacey Turner, their real-life...
-
EastEnders' cast: meet their real-life children
-
Take a peek inside Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien's home
-
Take a tour of David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds retreat
-
Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden share a peek inside their family home