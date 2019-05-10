﻿
9 Photos | Homes

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite's house is beautiful – take a peek inside

She's got a flair for interior design

...
EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite's house is beautiful – take a peek inside
You're reading

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite's house is beautiful – take a peek inside

1/9
Next

The Cambridges & Sussexes unite for first project since splitting households
Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

We may know her as club owner Mel Owen in EastEnders, but Tamzin Outhwaite’s home life is a whole lot different to her soap character! The actress often shares photos of the London home she shares with her three young daughters on Instagram, showing her frequent renovation projects and amazing vintage furniture buys she picks up from local markets. Filled with colour, personality, and cleverly-upcycled pieces, it’s a lot different to Albert Square. Take a look through the gallery to see more.

The Hallway:

Tamzin appears to favour a colourful, vintage aesthetic, and transformed her hallway with patterned flooring, that she has pared back with muted walls in complementing shades of grey.

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-lounge-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

The Living Areas:

The home appears to have an open plan living room and dining area, with wooden flooring and dark blue walls. Tamzin has a long wooden dining table positioned in one corner, with framed prints hanging on the walls.

GALLERY: Meet the EastEnders cast's real-life children

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-lounge-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Tamzin created the most incredible setup for one of her daughter’s birthdays, with miniature tents lined up in the living room for a sleepover. The huge space is Tamzin’s living room, dining area and kitchen, and leads directly out into the garden via bi-fold doors.

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-lounge-piano
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Another living area has a lighter colour scheme, with white walls, pale wooden flooring, and a traditional fireplace at the centre. Tamzin has a piano positioned next to the window, while a mirror, candles, and Fortnum & Mason baskets provide the finishing touches.

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-lounge-music-cabinet
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

In one room, Tamzin has a unique wallpaper designed to replicate bookshelves lined with an assortment of books, where she positioned one of her latest vintage finds in front of it – a wooden music cabinet that she described as her “Banbury beaut”.

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-lounge-rocking-horse
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Tamzin has also given her lucky daughters a special family heirloom – a rocking horse that was bought for her by her grandfather when she was two, and was reconditioned for her by her father.

MORE: Meet the EastEnders cast's famous other halves - past and present

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

The Bathroom:

How gorgeous is this bathroom? Another upcycling project from Tamzin, the actress explained that she bought the unit from a “junk shop”, had a piece of marble cut to create the worktop, and bought some gold taps from Bert and May to complete the basin unit.

RELATED: Inside the EastEnders stars' homes

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-bathroom-sink
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Tamzin carried out another upcycling project in a different bathroom, featuring an old unit that she repainted and transformed with dark star print tiles on the wall around it.

Tamzin-Outhwaite-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The Garden:

Tamzin’s garden has a decking area she describes as her “Zen Den”, where she practices yoga and has decorative touches including a Buddha statue and ornate mirror hanging on the wall.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...