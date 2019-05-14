14 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens

﻿
With the temperatures heating up and flowers in bloom, it finally feels like summer is on the way. And if you're looking for some gardening inspiration or simply fancy a snoop into the backyard of your favourite celebs, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful gardens belonging to the Beckhams, Lorraine Kelly and more.

These green-fingered celebs have all added colour and character to their gardens with beautiful blooms, perfectly-preened lawns and stylish outdoor furniture. And even if you're not lucky enough to have as much outdoor space as them, you can still incorporate some of the pretty touches to your own garden with some well-selected plants and furniture that is as stylish as it is functional. Take a look through the gallery for more gardening ideas…

Amanda Holden

Not content with showing off her two gorgeous homes, Amanda Holden became the envy of her followers when she showcased her incredible garden complete with the Wendy House of dreams for her two daughters.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine has a huge garden at her new home, complete with its own guest house that is sure to prove a hit with visitors. The ITV presenter has created the perfect set up for al fresco dining, with a rattan dining table and chairs on a terrace trimmed with fairy lights.

Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard is a keen gardener and often gives glimpses at the family home on social media. As well as having a lawn where his two sons can play, the TV personality has also been growing his own fruit and veg, and recently invested in his very own gin bench.

Piers Morgan

Wow! Piers Morgan has an enviable set up at his country retreat, with his very own private outdoor swimming pool and terrace area for making the most of the summer weather.

Emma Willis:

Matt and Emma Willis' back garden offers plenty of space for their three young children to play, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home. A bench has been positioned at the centre of the lawn, offering a spot for the couple to relax and enjoy the view.

Elizabeth Hurley:

The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley often gives fans a glimpse at her spacious garden, which has a small pond surrounded by pristine plants and tulips. "Home sweet home. Last of the tulips on a perfect Saturday in May," she captioned this post.

Zoe Ball:

Zoe Ball hasn't been able to resist sharing a few photos from the beautiful walled garden at her new country home in East Sussex, and we can't blame her. The TV presenter has an incredible garden that is full of character, with wisteria and climbing plants adorning the walls, plus a staircase that leads up to an incredible balcony area which has a wooden bench and chairs offering stunning views across the village.

Lisa Snowdon:

"Still beautiful, even in the rain. Home Sweet Home," Lisa Snowdon captioned this photo from her garden. The TV presenter's outdoor space has several trees and shrubs offering plenty of privacy, with a patio area that has a small wooden bistro table and two chairs where she can dine outdoors when the weather permits.

Andrea McLean:

Loose Women star Andrea McLean became the envy of fans when she posted a video from the stunning porch at the back of her home. The sheltered porch has wooden flooring, a swing seat and sofa where she and her family can relax and enjoy the British summertime.

Kelly Brook:

Wow! Kelly Brook's Kent home looks stunning with these roses growing up the side. "Planted this rose when I first moved in about eight years ago. It's like a fairy tale when it flowers on this corner of our house," the model captioned this photo.

David and Victoria Beckham:

This pretty garden at David and Victoria Beckham's London home offers plenty of space for their children to play together. The couple have placed a cool tipi at the bottom of the garden, while fairy lights and lanterns adorn the trees, making it an ideal spot for the family to spend time both day and night.

Sam Faiers:

Sam Faiers and her partner Paul live in a beautiful Hertfordshire mansion complete with a large garden where their children Paul and Rosie can play. Several plants line the lawn, and a children's swing has been positioned close to the house for the youngsters to enjoy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones:

How we'd love to be invited for a dinner party at the Zeta-Jones household! Catherine has set up a dining table on her outdoor terrace, which is perfectly styled with flowers and a chandelier hanging overhead, and beautiful wisteria plants all around. "Summer brunch," Catherine wrote.

Tom Fletcher:

The Fletchers' garden offers beautiful views across the countryside and has a large lawn with a number of green plants, shrubs and a hedgerow surrounding it. A great spot for their children Buzz and Buddy to play, other photos show that Tom and Giovanna have kitted it out with a swing, slide and other children's toys.

