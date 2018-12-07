﻿
Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home
Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

1-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-new-house
Photo: © Instagram
It's been an exciting few months for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, after moving into their "together home" after three years of dating in October. Just a few months later, the couple revealed the happy news that they are expecting their first child together – a baby brother or sister for Stacey's two sons, Zachary and Leighton, and Joe's son Harry.

The Loose Women star and her partner have continued to share several photos of their new property since moving in, showing their open plan kitchen, living room, and dining area, stylish bedroom, and impressive walk-in wardrobe. The 29-year-old revealed her excitement at finally living with Joe in the summer, although she admitted it had given her a new insight into some of his bad habits. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote in her Fabulous column. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface." Scroll through the gallery to see more of Stacey and Joe’s new home…

Stacey-Solomon-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey and Joe's bedroom has pale grey carpets and an upholstered bedcover, with green palm leaf bedding to add a splash of colour. The duvet cover matches the couple's bedside tables, which are wooden with a contrasting green drawer.

Stacey-Solomon-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
How cosy is this living room setup? Stacey and Joe have a huge white media unit for their television, surrounded by open shelving where they have several framed photos and ornaments on display. And that's not all; her two sons can set up their own individual TVs on the floor, where they can relax on beanbags while playing on their games consoles.

Stacey-Solomon-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
The soon-to-be mother-of-three has been hard at work in the garden since moving in, and said she was determined to get it ready for the summer.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey shared a peek inside her bathroom on Instagram, revealing it's the only place she can have time away from the demands of being a mum. The room has a tropical wallpaper on the back wall, with open shelving to display a gold flamingo ornament.

2-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
One of the most striking features in Stacey and Joe’s house is this exposed brick wall. The couple have already placed some ornaments and keepsakes on the built-in shelves, while a vase of fresh flowers adds a pop of colour on the white kitchen work surface.

3-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
As well as providing the perfect backdrop to Stacey’s Instagram photos, the brick wall also serves as a great place to display family photos, including this snap of Joe and Stacey in a silver frame.

4-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
This hilarious video from Stacey’s Halloween celebrations gives a better glimpse at the couple’s open plan living room and kitchen area, which can be seen reflected in the glass doors behind her. The kitchen features white cabinets with patterned wall tiles and a breakfast bar with pendant lights hanging overhead.

5-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
It appears the effort of getting dressed up was too much for Stacey, and she fell asleep on their comfy grey button-back sofa before even making it to their Halloween party.

6-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Joe shared a photo of himself, Stacey, and one of her sons relaxing on the sofa before he flew out to Australia for I’m a Celebrity. The couple have started adding some decorative touches to their new home, including hanging a shelf in the corner where they have put a metallic vase on display.

7-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey couldn’t resist giving her followers a look inside her new walk-in wardrobe, which she and Joe share. The Loose Women star enlisted professional home organisers to help curate the space, which has several rails to store the couple’s clothes, and drawers for their jewellery.

8-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-jewellery
Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-two showcased her perfectly organised jewellery collection, which has been divided by style in drawers within her walk-in wardrobe.

