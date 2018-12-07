Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

It's been an exciting few months for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, after moving into their "together home" after three years of dating in October. Just a few months later, the couple revealed the happy news that they are expecting their first child together – a baby brother or sister for Stacey's two sons, Zachary and Leighton, and Joe's son Harry.
The Loose Women star and her partner have continued to share several photos of their new property since moving in, showing their open plan kitchen, living room, and dining area, stylish bedroom, and impressive walk-in wardrobe. The 29-year-old revealed her excitement at finally living with Joe in the summer, although she admitted it had given her a new insight into some of his bad habits. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote in her Fabulous column. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface." Scroll through the gallery to see more of Stacey and Joe’s new home…