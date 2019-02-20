12 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

It's not often we get to see what it's really like to live like a royal, but thanks to social media, we have been able to get a rare access-all-areas peek at the home lives of senior royals including Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and the Duchess of Sussex. Meanwhile, a visit from former US President Barack Obama offered an unprecedented look at the stunning Kensington Palace of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2016. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourite moments that we got a behind-the-scenes insight into royal life…
Princess Eugenie
The 29-year-old proved that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are just like any other young couple by sharing a rare selfie to celebrate his birthday in May, showing them taking a walk around a park. "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting...to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life'," she wrote.