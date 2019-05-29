Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's house

Alesha Dixon delighted fans when she confirmed that she's expecting her second child during the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals on Monday. The 40-year-old will welcome a baby brother or sister for her daughter Azura, five, later this year. Alesha lives with Azura and her husband Azuka in Hertfordshire, and occasionally shares glimpses inside their family home on social media, showing lavish touches including a £1,800 mirror and her very own fully-equipped gym. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Alesha's home…
Mum-to-be Alesha couldn't resist showing off a new interiors purchase earlier this year – a Timothy Oulton Inception mirror, which has a unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag. Her Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden is also a fan of the brand, and recently bought one of their pendant lights for her dining room renovation.