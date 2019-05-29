﻿
Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's house

Complete with home gym and luxurious décor

1-Alesha-Dixon-house-mirror
Photo: © Instagram
1/5

Alesha Dixon delighted fans when she confirmed that she's expecting her second child during the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals on Monday. The 40-year-old will welcome a baby brother or sister for her daughter Azura, five, later this year. Alesha lives with Azura and her husband Azuka in Hertfordshire, and occasionally shares glimpses inside their family home on social media, showing lavish touches including a £1,800 mirror and her very own fully-equipped gym. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Alesha's home…

Mum-to-be Alesha couldn't resist showing off a new interiors purchase earlier this year – a Timothy Oulton Inception mirror, which has a unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag. Her Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden is also a fan of the brand, and recently bought one of their pendant lights for her dining room renovation.

2-Alesha-Dixon-house-gym
Photo: © Instagram
2/5

Lucky Alesha has her own gym in her home, which appears to lead out to her back garden. The space has floor-to-ceiling mirrors and wooden flooring, with mats, a bench, weights and cardio equipment, as well as a television mounted on the wall.

3-Alesha-Dixon-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
3/5

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner shared a peek inside her living room at Christmas, showing her dark wooden flooring and purple velvet seat. A gold metallic print hangs on the wall, while Alesha co-ordinated her Christmas decorations to the colour scheme with baubles in shades of purple, white and bronze.

4-Alesha-Dixon-house-candles
Photo: © Instagram
4/5

Alesha has several luxurious home accessories on display, including a Jo Malone candle, a silver Buddha statue and unique mirror.

5-Alesha-Dixon-house-Strictly-trophy
Photo: © Instagram
5/5

 The singer's Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy is on display on a shelf alongside a Graduate Fashion Week Global Ambassador ornament and a MOBO award.

