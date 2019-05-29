﻿
Home influencers reveal the interiors trends you need to know - from maximalism to mixed metals

From the people in the know

Phil Spencer reveals how to boost your property value by thousands – for free
Chloe-Lloyd-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Interior design trends are constantly evolving, and thanks to the amazing homeware offerings on the high street from brands such as H&M and Marks & Spencer, it's never been easier to incorporate the latest must-have items and design influences into our homes. With summer fast approaching, we asked some of our favourite home influencers to share some of the top trends we need to know for the new season, and have scoped out some of the best pieces to try them out from as little as £19.99. An Instagram-worthy home is just a few clicks away…

Eclectic Interiors

Chloe Lloyd says: "I think 'more is more' and eclectic style is becoming even more of a trend. People aren’t afraid anymore to have fun pieces in their home and experiment with their home."

The eclectic look is one that Chloe has incorporated into her home, adding graphic prints, kitsch accessories and metallic accents to create a cool space that's full of character. Want to try the trend for yourself? You can buy Chloe's Jonathan Adler lip cushions here for £165.

Lydia-Millen-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Texture

Lydia Millen says: "Oh wow! There are so many, I'm embracing texture a lot more and focusing on natural textures. I envisage next season we will see a lot of jute, rattan and natural fibre furniture."

The influencer has already utilised natural textures in her home, using wicker storage baskets and trays to complement her stylish interiors. Replicate the look for yourself with this rattan tray, available to buy here from H&M for £19.99.

At-Lucys-House-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Pink

Lucy from At Lucy's House says: "Panelling and pink!... No one is content with plain plastered walls anymore, you can add so much texture and interest to a room by panelling the walls and its really easy to do yourself. Also the love affair with pink will continue thanks to grown up tones such as Sulking Room Pink by Farrow and Ball which are taking away the twee edge and making it a grown up colour of choice. Also statement woodwork - try painting your skirting boards and doors a striking dark colour to add interest and contrast into your house, but continue it throughout to make sure the house flows."

Lucy has added a pink accent in her living room with a gorgeous pink velvet armchair, which is available to buy from John Lewis for £749.

Come-down-to-the-woods-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Natural influences

Katie from Come Down to the Woods says: "Biophilic interiors. The concept of connecting our home environment to nature by bringing elements from the outside in. Think plants, natural materials light and patterns replicated from nature."

The trend is one that Katie has showcased to perfection in her home, with greenery hanging from the ceilings and in floor-standing planters in her bathroom. Give the trend a try with these gold metal planters, available to buy here from M&S in three sizes from £12.50-£29.50.

Hill-House-Vintage
Photo: © Instagram
Mixed Metals

Paula from Hill House Vintage says: "Definitely mixing metals. I am a huge fan of an evolved look that includes vintage and vintage inspired pieces. I like a house to look as though it has layers of history, so a mix of metals rather than a strict trend towards one type is music to my ears. It feels natural and authentic in a home that has changed over time. Copper, brass and muted gold are all warm, timeless and steeped in history. Personally, I would stay away from rose gold, which was very trend driven - although my daughter still loves it!"

Get a vintage-inspired look on the high street at Dunelm, where this champagne ornate framed mirror is currently available to buy for £36.

Mad-about-the-house-loft
Maximalism

Kate from Mad about the House says: "Maximalism is beginning to make a return and that will increase towards the end of the year as it's cosy and perfect for nesting in the colder weather. Warm colours and organic shapes are here along with lots of curves - think 1970s. Rattan is back and perfect for the summer."

The look already features in Kate's home, and you can buy her striking French Connection fan pampas chair for £175 here.

The-house-that-jen-built-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Seventies styling

Jen from The House That Jen Built says: "70’s inspired decor is definitely going to be big, earth tones, wood, statement lighting and macrame. Mustard is likely to feature heavily too which I'm glad about after ordering a mustard yellow Hendrik chair on a whim! Velvet sofas are here to stay too!"

The chair in question is the Hendrik armchair, which is available to buy from Sofa.com for £780.

