Home influencers reveal the interiors trends you need to know - from maximalism to mixed metals

Interior design trends are constantly evolving, and thanks to the amazing homeware offerings on the high street from brands such as H&M and Marks & Spencer, it's never been easier to incorporate the latest must-have items and design influences into our homes. With summer fast approaching, we asked some of our favourite home influencers to share some of the top trends we need to know for the new season, and have scoped out some of the best pieces to try them out from as little as £19.99. An Instagram-worthy home is just a few clicks away…
Eclectic Interiors
Chloe Lloyd says: "I think 'more is more' and eclectic style is becoming even more of a trend. People aren’t afraid anymore to have fun pieces in their home and experiment with their home."
The eclectic look is one that Chloe has incorporated into her home, adding graphic prints, kitsch accessories and metallic accents to create a cool space that's full of character. Want to try the trend for yourself? You can buy Chloe's Jonathan Adler lip cushions here for £165.