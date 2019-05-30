Love Island 2019: The villa photos have been released (and wait until you see the new hideaway!)

The first photos of the Love Island villa have been released, and it’s definitely our type on paper! The 2019 series will be filmed in the same lavish Majorcan villa as last year, but subtle tweaks have been made to give it a fresh update for the new lineup – which currently includes seven men and five women all ready for a long hot summer of love.
Located in the popular holiday resort of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca, the villa boasts an impressive infinity pool, outdoor deck and gym where we’ll no doubt see the group pumping some iron in a bid to impress their fellow islanders. And the bedroom has been kitted out with £50 River Island bedding that is sure to sell out as fans try to recreate the island look in their own homes. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the Love Island villa…