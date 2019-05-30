﻿
Love Island 2019: The villa photos have been released (and wait until you see the new hideaway!)

The first photos of the Love Island villa have been released, and it’s definitely our type on paper! The 2019 series will be filmed in the same lavish Majorcan villa as last year, but subtle tweaks have been made to give it a fresh update for the new lineup – which currently includes seven men and five women all ready for a long hot summer of love.

Located in the popular holiday resort of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca, the villa boasts an impressive infinity pool, outdoor deck and gym where we’ll no doubt see the group pumping some iron in a bid to impress their fellow islanders. And the bedroom has been kitted out with £50 River Island bedding that is sure to sell out as fans try to recreate the island look in their own homes. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the Love Island villa…

love-island-bedroom
2/16

The Love Island bedroom

The beds have been stylishly kitted out with bedding from River Island, with the pink piping adding to the bold white, pink, blue and yellow colour scheme.

love-island-bedroom-storage
3/16

Storage solutions

Some of the show’s most memorable catchphrases feature on the mirrors and furniture around the house, including “Catch Feelings”, which is printed onto one of the drawer units.

love-island-bedroom-2
4/16

Neon cupboards and decorative accessories add a splash of colour to the bedroom, which has double beds lined up in a row just like before.

love-island-bathroom
5/16

The bathroom looks similar to last year, with colourful open shelving to display the pampering products, and a bath with plenty of room for two.

love-island-living-room
6/16

The living room has a similar colour scheme to the rest of the house, with a huge sofa big enough for all of the islanders to share, and neon lights spelling out the words ‘Love Bomb’.

love-island-camera-chat-place
7/16

Islanders can come and reflect on the day’s events – and share their secrets – in this room, which has been furnished with a large cosy chair lined with cushions.

love-island-makeup-room
8/16

The girls (and guys) can get glammed up for their dates in this makeup room, which has Dyson hairdryers and styling tools, and plenty of space for them all to do their hair and makeup.

love-island-phone-chargers
9/16

The group can ensure they don’t miss out on any texts by keeping their phones charged at this docking station.

love-island-the-snug
10/16

The snug is set up for romance with a fluffy leopard print throw on the bed and mirrored panels on the walls.

love-island-the-snug-jacuzzi
11/16

A new addition to the villa for 2019 is this Jacuzzi, located outside The Snug, along with a dining table for two. The ideal spot for cosy date nights.

love-island-stairs
12/16

We love the ombre rainbow hues on this staircase, featuring tonal shades of pink and orange.

love-island-firepit
13/16

We can’t wait to see what action unfolds around this fire pit, so often the scene of dramatic re-couplings, new arrivals, and breakups.

love-island-gym
14/16

The lineup, including professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, can stay in shape during their time in the villa at the outdoor gym, which has a bench and selection of weights.

love-island-loungers
15/16

A comfy spot for the islanders to sleep under the stars, the decking has two daybeds looking out to the infinity pool and the scenic views beyond.

love-island-pool
16/16

Once again, colourful beanbags are positioned outside by the pool for the group to gather to chat, flirt and debrief on the day’s events.

