Inside Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling's house with Laura Whitmore

He's a daily fixture in the homes of millions of viewers while Love Island is on, but when he's not busy commenting on all the latest action from the Majorcan villa, Iain Stirling has been settling into his new home with girlfriend Laura Whitmore. The couple moved in to their own home together in north London in December 2018, and have shared several glimpses at the property on social media, from their dressing room to the garden. Take a look through the gallery to see where the comedian and voice of Love Island lives…