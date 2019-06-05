﻿
Inside Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling's house with Laura Whitmore

The couple moved in together in late 2018

Photo: © Instagram
He's a daily fixture in the homes of millions of viewers while Love Island is on, but when he's not busy commenting on all the latest action from the Majorcan villa, Iain Stirling has been settling into his new home with girlfriend Laura Whitmore. The couple moved in to their own home together in north London in December 2018, and have shared several glimpses at the property on social media, from their dressing room to the garden. Take a look through the gallery to see where the comedian and voice of Love Island lives…

2-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Laura shared a glimpse at the couple's hallway in May, showing their patterned flooring, white wooden staircase and two-tone walls.

3-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The couple have added a striking touch to their entrance hall by hanging this striking piece of art on the walls. Laura shared that she had bought the painting at an auction a few years ago, and said it was one of the favourite things she owned.

4-Iain-Stirling-laura-whitmore-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

The kitchen has dark flooring and sleek white cabinets, with bi-fold glass doors that lead out to their garden, where a bistro table sits on the patio.

5-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Iain and his friends worked to get the garden ready for spring, with the comedian later showing the results on Instagram. They added stepping stones along the lawn leading down to the shed at the bottom of the garden.

6-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-office
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Laura completed her home office earlier this year, with a pink peacock print Divine Savages wallpaper adding a splash of colour behind her white corner desk, and a selection of candles and home fragrances on a shelf.

6-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-shelves
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

"Home sweet home," Iain captioned this shelfie, which shared a glimpse at the couple's book collection and a framed quote from Good Will Hunting alongside an MTV Award and Iain's BAFTA.

7-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

The couple have a dressing room at the front of their house, which is currently painted all white, with wooden flooring. Laura positioned her dressing table in front of the mirror, but confessed she was still having to use garden furniture while she waited for delivery of her new chair.

