14 Photos | Homes

Matt and Emma Willis' Hertfordshire home is gorgeous – take a peek inside

The family home is full of personality

Matt and Emma Willis' Hertfordshire home is gorgeous – take a peek inside
Matt and Emma Willis' Hertfordshire home is gorgeous – take a peek inside

1/14
1-Emma-Willis-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

With her own homeware collection and enviable sense of style, it’s no wonder Emma Willis' house is beautifully decorated. The Voice Kids presenter often shares glimpses inside the property she lives in with her husband Matt Willis and their three children on Instagram, making fans green with envy with photos of her modern kitchen and spacious garden with uninterrupted country views. Of course, Emma has incorporated pieces from her own collection into her décor, as well as bold colours and animal prints to add lots of character. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Emma-Willis-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Emma and Matt’s kitchen is so big, it can even double up as a space for The One Show host to workout. The room has glossy floor tiles and plain white walls, with a separate seating area and television, plus glass doors that lead directly out into the garden.

9-Emma-Willis-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

Emma's kitchen became the envy of fans when she shared this photo of Matt making her coffee. The huge room has white painted cabinets and stone flooring, with a large island at the centre of the room and double range oven that will be ideal for preparing family meals.

Emma-Willis-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

As well as showing a touching moment between Matt and his son Ace, this photo – shared in celebration of his 7th birthday – gave a look inside their lounge, which has wooden flooring and a grey patterned rug placed between the two sofas. The couple also have a wooden coffee table, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches.

Emma-Willis-daughter-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

Emma shared a look inside one of her daughter’s bedrooms on Instagram, showing how she had styled it with a pink leopard print duvet cover from her own collection. Butterfly-print curtains were draped from the bed frame, and a pretty birdcage-style light fitting hangs from the ceiling.

10-Emma-Willis-garden
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

The couple's garden has large double gates and a driveway with grass, which doubles up as a spot for Emma to workout with her personal trainer.

11-Emma-Willis-garden
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Matt and Emma's back garden offers plenty of space for their three young children to play, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home.

2-Emma-Willis-house-workbench
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

"I don't know what I love more. The chocolate or my new work bench," Emma captioned this photo, showing her impressive chocolate haul displayed on top of a traditional work bench in her dining room at Easter. The industrial-style bench featured black metal doors with a latch fastening, along with a vice handle at the end, and received plenty of comments from fans.

3-Emma-Willis-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Emma's April Fool's Day post offered fans a glimpse at the couple's living room, which has a blue sofa, leopard print throws and grey herringbone cushions. Another embroidered cushion appears to spell out the name of their son Ace, with red and blue stitched letters.

4-Emma-Willis-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

The couple have a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play. The Busted singer's BRIT Awards take pride of place on top of the instrument, alongside a J by Jasper Conran photo frame from Debenhams, which as yet doesn't have a photo in.

5-Emma-Willis-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

"When you come home from work and you're greeted by this," Emma wrote alongside this photo, which showed a "We love Mummy" banner hanging up in the hallway. Their hall has an open staircase with a leopard print runner on the stairs, along with a wooden gate at the bottom to keep their youngest daughter Trixie Grace safe.

6-Emma-Willis-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

A photo shared at Christmas showed another glimpse at the spacious hallway, where they had a white Christmas tree in the middle of the spacious entrance. The room has wooden flooring and leads through to the dining room via an open archway, with views straight through to the large rear garden.

7-Emma-Willis-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Matt and Emma have given a nod to their son Ace with this piece of wall art – a large framed Ace of Spades playing card. This hallway has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and dark painted doors, which contrast with the white gloss skirting boards and frames.

8-Emma-Willis-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

We love the couple's colourful Chesterfield sofa, which has a vibrant lime hue. The sofa adds a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral colour scheme, with cream carpets and walls, and a Disney Princess print on display on the windowsill.

