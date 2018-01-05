﻿
28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms – from Amanda Holden to Geri Halliwell

Get home inspiration from these stylish celebrity living rooms and lounges

Rochelle-Marvin-Humes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Whether you're looking for home inspiration or simply want to have a peek inside the home of your favourite celebrity, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful and stylish celebrity living rooms from both home-grown and Hollywood stars.

Even if we don't quite have the budget for these jaw-dropping celebrity homes, we can learn a thing or two from their interior design skills. From Robert Downey Jr's colourful fireplace to Catherine Zeta-Jones scenic views across Manhattan, the living room is usually the coolest room in the house – perfect both for entertaining guests or relaxing at the end of a long day. Take a look through the gallery to see more of our favourite celebrity living rooms. Which is your favourite?

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin shared a look inside their living room when it was their daughter’s birthday, showing they had filled the space with colourful balloons and gifts. The living room is decorated in soft shades of cream, with studded armchairs and sofas, pale carpets, and wooden panelling on the walls.

Scarlett-Moffatt-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Scarlett Moffatt

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has a stylish living room with a silver hammered metal coffee table from JD Williams, a pink sofa, and zebra print rug on her wooden floor.

Rylan-Clark-Neal-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan’s huge open plan living room and kitchen is every bit as glamorous as you would expect. A silver-grey velvet three-seat sofa is positioned towards the television and topped with grey and purple cushions. Meanwhile, a mirrored coffee table has been adorned with candles from Rylan’s Luxenoa collection, which is available at QVC.

Geri-Halliwell-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Geri Horner

Geri's living room was the location for the Spice Girls reunion, which marked the first time she had been in the same room with Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton for six years. The photo posted from their reunion offered a unique look at Geri's living room, a spacious room that has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

Emma-Willis-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Emma Willis

As well as showing a touching moment between Matt Willis and his son Ace, this photo – shared in celebration of his 7th birthday – gave a look inside their lounge, which has wooden flooring and a grey patterned rug placed between the two sofas. The couple also have a wooden coffee table, while a lantern and grey cushions add the decorative touches.

Fearne-Cotton-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne Cotton

Fearne's living room features on trend furnishings including a luxurious velvet sofa and a pink armchair. The mum-of-two has a gold metal coffee side table in the background topped with framed family photos and a statement lamp, while a wooden candlestick and vase filled with sprigs of greenery sit on a shelf behind the sofa.

Catherine-Zeta-Jones-living-room-New-York
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The living room in Catherine's New York home has a traditional and formal decor, with terracotta walls and a patterned rug covering the floor. There is plenty of space for entertaining and socialising, with two cream sofas topped with an array of scatter cushions, as well as four matching armchairs. At the centre of the seating area there is a leather upholstered coffee table, which has been topped with various books and accessories.

Amanda-Holden-living-room-cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

The living room in Amanda's country home has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, the BGT judge has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

10-Cindy-Crawford-beverly-hills-living-room
Cindy Crawford:

Cindy Crawford's sprawling home has an open plan design, and has plenty of space for the supermodel and her husband Rande or their children to entertain guests. There are two separate seating areas decorated in muted neutral tones, with chevron cushions, a patterned rug and faux fur throws adding a cosy feel to the property, which has wooden flooring throughout.

Photo: Trulia

11-Lena-Headey-living-room
Lena Headey:

The living room area at Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's home is airy and open plan with high pitched ceilings and eye-catching features including reclaimed oak flooring that has been laid in a herringbone pattern. Lena has positioned the seating around a traditional open log fire, with statement lighting and a patterned rug adding the perfect finishing touches.

Photo: Trulia

12-Diane-Kruger-living-room
Diane Kruger:

The expansive living/ dining room at Diane Kruger's New York home has three oversized windows offering views out into the trendy Manhattan neighbourhood of Tribeca. Reclaimed oak flooring runs throughout, while an original brick wall serves as a focal piece of the entire room, which has huge 11-foot high ceilings. With a neutral décor and interesting design details, it's no wonder the actress was captivated by this apartment.

Photo: Trulia

13-Julianne-Moore-home-architectural-digest
Julianne Moore:

Julianne Moore opened the doors to the New York City townhouse she renovated with partner Bart Freundlich in a feature in Architectural Digest, and the results are stunning. One of the highlights is this living room, which has been restored to its former glory, with an open fireplace, dark grey walls and striking furniture.

Photo: Architectural Digest

14-Robert-Downey-Jr-living-room-architectural-digest
Robert Downey Jr:

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan live in a converted 19th century windmill folly, which was originally constructed as a playhouse, before being transformed into the perfect family home. The living room sits at the base of the windmill, and has been sunk several feet, with further character added by a huge wraparound fireplace wall by ceramic artist Peter Lane. The fireplace serves as the focal point of the room, with a wraparound sofa placed at the centre facing towards it.

Photo: Architectural Digest

15-Fleetwood-Mac-living-room
Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham:

The spacious home built by Lindsey Buckingham has a modern, neutral décor throughout, with wooden flooring and large windows to allow the resident to enjoy the Los Angeles weather. The living room is ideal for entertaining, with a comfortable seating area, dining table and even its own bar area, where guests can make drinks to enjoy on the terrace outside.

Photo: Trulia

16-Adam-Levine-living-room
Adam Levine:

Adam Levine's former home has an incredibly spacious living room area that leads straight through to the private terrace and swimming pool area. It is opulently furnished with two separate seating areas, an ornate chandelier hanging from the ceiling, and a grand piano where Adam can focus on writing new music.

Photo: Trulia

17-Eva-Longoria-house-living-room
Eva Longoria:

Eva Longoria's home has both formal and informal family rooms on the ground floor, all of which have been recently renovated and feature high ceilings, rich oak flooring and a muted neutral colour scheme. Furnished with large plush sofas and armchairs, this lounge would be ideal for entertaining, and leads out into the garden and swimming pool area.

Photo: Trulia

18-Novak-Djokovic-living-room-miami
Novak Djokovic:

Talk about a room with a view! The living room in Novak's beachfront apartment offers incredible views across the Miami coastline, with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead on to the sea-facing balconies.

19-Justin-Timberlake-penthouse
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel:

Justin and Jessica own a penthouse in a star-studded apartment building in Tribeca, New York. While the apartment has an open plan design, this living room area is the perfect place for the couple to relax with their son, Silas.

Photo: Trulia

20-Rosie-O-Donnell-living-room
Rosie O'Donnell:

The spacious living room area in Rosie's New York penthouse offers dual aspect views across the city thanks to the large windows. As well as offering a sofa area where Rosie can unwind and watch TV after a busy day, there is also a separate dining table and traditional log fire.

Photo: Trulia

21-Vince-Vaughn-living-room
Vince Vaughn:

The downstairs floor of Vince Vaughn's home, which was previously owned by Kate Bosworth, has an open plan design, with a number of huge windows and doors that lead out to the garden. This seating area is decorated in neutral colours, with dark wooden floors, a brown leather sofa and cream chairs. Logs are stacked up by the side of chimney breast, ideal to use on the traditional fireplace.

Photo: Trulia

2-James-Corden-Brentwood-living-room
James Corden:

James Corden's new home in Brentwood, Los Angeles has a pristinely-furnished living room with a traditional open fireplace and grand piano. Large windows allow plenty of sunlight in, while double doors lead out onto an outdoor terrace and seating area. The living room is currently decorated with white walls and traditional wooden flooring, with floor-to-ceiling length blue curtains to add a pop of colour.

Photo: Trulia

3-John-Krasinski-Emily-Blunt-house-living-room
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt:

The middle parlour room on the ground floor of John and Emily's beautiful Brooklyn home features leaded stain glass windows and built-in bookshelves that surround a traditional wood burning fireplace. The perfect spot to relax, the room is furnished with two armchairs and a sofa, which is covered in a colourful throw and cushions.

Photo: Trulia

4-Jon-Bon-Jovi-NY-living-room
Jon Bon Jovi:

Jon Bon Jovi owns an incredible four bedroom property in Greenwich Village, New York, which has a spacious living room and dining room area, with multiple Juliet balconies and glass doors that offer impressive views across downtown Manhattan. The open plan room is currently decorated with neutral walls and oak hardwood flooring, with a sofa and armchairs at the centre, plus a dining table with seating for eight people.

Photo: Trulia

5-Kris-Jenner-living-room
Kris Jenner:

Kris Jenner splashed out £7.39million on a six bedroom home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles at the end of 2017. The ground floor of Kris' home has an open floor plan, with a spacious family room area that would be ideal for entertaining her growing family. The room is filled with natural light thanks to the huge sliding doorway that opens out directly onto a terrace, and into the garden.

Photo: Trulia

6-Kylie-Jenner-living-room
Kylie Jenner:

The sprawling home that Kylie Jenner rented in 2017 has recently undergone an extensive renovation to include floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious marble finishes and contemporary fixtures. This beautifully decorated living room area features high ceilings and lots of seating for Kylie to relax with friends or her famous siblings.

Photo courtesy of Zoopla

7-Angelina-Jolie-living-room
Angelina Jolie:

Angelina Jolie's lavish Hollywood mansion features this formal living room on the ground floor. Ideal for entertaining, it features plush sofas seated around a traditional fireplace. Much like the rest of her home, the room is light and airy with glass doors opening onto the private gardens, which overlook Los Angeles.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

8-Serena-Williams-living-room
Serena Williams:

The living room at Serena Williams' new home enjoys plenty of natural sunlight thanks to the floor to ceiling windows that run along one of the walls. Serena and Alexis will be able to relax on the grey corner sofa which is adorned with lots of cushions and throws, with a wall-mounted television and traditional fireplace adding the finishing touches.

Photo: Trulia

9-Matthew-Perry-penthouse-living-room
Matthew Perry:

The living room in Matthew Perry's amazing LA penthouse is bright and spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows that span the width of the room. As well as comfy sofas and decorative tables and ornaments there is also a grand piano where Matthew or his guests can hone their musical abilities.

Photo: Trulia

