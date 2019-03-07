﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Gregg Wallace shares a look inside his beautiful £1million Kent home

See where the new parents live together

...
Gregg Wallace shares a look inside his beautiful £1million Kent home
You're reading

Gregg Wallace shares a look inside his beautiful £1million Kent home

1/7
Next

Exclusive: Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams welcomes second baby – see the adorable photo
Gregg Wallace house
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

When he's not busy filming popular TV shows including MasterChef and Eat Well For Less?, Gregg Wallace spends much of his time back in Kent with his wife Anna, their pet dogs, and newborn son Sid. The couple welcomed their baby boy in May, and have been settling into life as a family of three at their £1million countryside mansion.

Gregg often shares photos from his lavish home on Instagram, showing his sprawling garden with picturesque country views, and cosy living room with a traditional log fire. There are also five bedrooms, offering them plenty of space for their growing family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gregg’s beautiful home…

Gregg Wallace house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

The entrance to Gregg’s home features a large open hallway with wooden flooring, yellow walls and white wooden panelling. The space has been decorated with pieces of artwork and a large mirror, while a huge Christmas tree filled stood next to the stairs over Christmas.

STORY: Gregg Wallace's wife Anna addresses their 21-year age gap

Gregg Wallace house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Gregg also has a wooden dresser topped with ornaments and framed photos in the hallway, along with a patterned rug on the floor where his dogs appear to enjoy sitting. A double doorway leads through to the open plan living room and dining area.

STORY: Where is MasterChef filmed?

Gregg Wallace house living room
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

The living room has a similar colour scheme, with two patterned rugs, biscuit-coloured carpets and two cream leather sofas. A traditional log burning fire creates a cosy ambiance, while the room was beautifully decorated for Christmas with a large tree and garland hanging over the fireplace.

Gregg Wallace house office
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

One room appears to have been turned into an office, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves lined with encyclopedias, ornaments, and other reading material.

READ NEXT: Look back at Gregg Wallace's wedding to wife Anna

Gregg Wallace house back garden
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Gregg’s home boasts a huge back garden, with a long lawn and patio area with a fountain. The TV presenter shared a look at the view from upstairs over his frosty garden in December, showing there’s not another house in sight.

MORE: What is Gregg Wallace's net worth?

Gregg Wallace house garden
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

The garden has separate paved and gravel areas, with a large wooden shed and sprawling lawns.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...