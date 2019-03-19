﻿
Take a peek inside Harry Redknapp's £3.5million Dorset home

The I'm a Celebrity winner lives in one of the UK’s most exclusive areas

Harrys Heroes Harry Redknapp living room
Photo: © ITV
1/10

Harry Redknapp is fortunate enough to own a property in one of the most exclusive – and expensive – postcodes in the world, with a £3.5million mansion in Sandbanks, Dorset. The I’m a Celebrity 2018 winner has shared glimpses inside the lavish residence on his ITV show Harry’s Heroes, showing the beautiful glass frontage to take advantage of the coastal views, as well as his own indoor swimming pool and cinema room.

Scenes from the show, which aired in March, showed the football manager relaxing with Sandra in their living room, which has been furnished with a huge blue velvet corner sofa topped with scatter cushions in shades of pale grey and silver. A picture ledge behind them is lined with framed photos and reed diffusers, while a dining table sits adjacent to the sofa next to the windows. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Harry’s home…

Harrys Heroes Harry Redknapp living room
Photo: © ITV
2/10

The living room is modern and stylish – with those beautiful views it's little surprise the couple have floor-to-ceiling glass doors to lead directly out onto their terrace, while there is a television mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

harry-redknapp
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Harry also shared a picture via Instagram on Christmas day when he appeared to have cooked up a feast at his luxury mansion for Christmas. Sharing a snap of his kitchen on Instagram, Harry revealed a corner of his kitchen - which looked incredibly tidy given he'd been let loose with the cooking!

MORE: What is Harry Redknapp's net worth?

 

2-Harry-Redknapp-house-entrance
4/10

Harry's home is striking from the outside, spread over four floors with floor-to-ceiling glass and a number of separate balcony areas so he and Sandra can enjoy their prime location overlooking the sea. It is accessed via wooden steps leading down from the beachfront and has a large terrace area where they can dine and relax outdoors.

Photo: BNPS

3-Harry-Redknapp-house-living-room
5/10

The living room has a modern and minimalistic décor, with pale grey walls and wooden flooring, with a large cream rug at the centre. The couple have cream and purple sofas, with an opulent mirrored coffee table topped with candles, books and accessories.

Photo: BNPS

4-Harry-Redknapp-house-view
6/10

What better place to relax than this little glass-sided corner of Harry and Sandra's bedroom, which has beautiful beach views and leads directly out onto the terrace? The couple have furnished the space simply with an armchair, cushion and throw – with those views, it needs little else.

Photo: BNPS

5-Harry-Redknapp-house-bedroom
7/10

Harry and Sandra's bedroom is spacious and has the same monochrome décor as the rest of the house. A double bed has been covered with a black throw and looks out to the beach, while a mirrored dressing table and white armchair add the finishing touches.

Photo: BNPS

6-Harry-Redknapp-house-swimming-pool
8/10

One of the highlights of Harry's home is this indoor swimming pool, which is ideal for swimming lengths and keeping fit. The couple also appear to have a separate Jacuzzi, while sliding glass doors lead out into the garden.

Photo: BNPS

7-Harry-Redknapp-house-garden
9/10

As well as their terrace which is tucked away by the front door, the couple have a spacious lawn and garden that appears to lead down to the beach.

Photo: BNPS

8-Harry-Redknapp-house-sandbanks
10/10

It's hard to believe this stretch of golden sandy beach is in the UK! Harry's home is located in Sandbanks, which has been described as Millionaire's Row due to the expensive property and calibre of residents it attracts.

Photo: BNPS

