Emily Atack shares a look inside her London home

You might like...
-
Take a peek inside Harry Redknapp's £3.5million Dorset home
-
Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt's stylish home
-
Inside I'm a Celebrity and Bake Off star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's house
Former Queen of the Jungle Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has enjoyed an incredible 18 months since winning I'm a Celebrity in 2017, even buying...
-
Take a tour of This Morning host Holly Willoughby's family home
-
Prince Charles shares tour of Highgrove gardens to celebrate milestone anniversary