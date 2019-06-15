﻿
Emily Atack shares a look inside her London home

She's moved house since her I'm a Celebrity success

Emily Atack shares a look inside her London home
Emily Atack shares a look inside her London home

It’s been a wonderful start to the year for Emily Atack, who has moved house and found love with her new boyfriend Rob Jowers since leaving the I’m a Celebrity jungle. And on the latest issue of Shopping with Keith Lemon, the 29-year-old can be seen shopping for a bed for a new home with the help of the Celebrity Juice comedian.

Photos shared by Emily on Instagram have shared a peek at her new flat, which has a cosy open plan kitchen and living room with open shelving and wooden cabinets. "Alone, but never felt less lonely," Emily captioned this sweet photo showing her new solo living situation on Instagram. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Emily’s home, as well as where she used to live…

Emily’s living room has a traditional brick fireplace at the centre of the room, with alcove shelving displaying a selection of books, ornaments and photos. The actress has added her own personal stamp to the room by stringing fairy lights around the fireplace, hanging a mirror on the wall, and placing houseplants and flowers on the floor and coffee table.

Emily's former property is modern and bright, with a roof terrace/ balcony and open plan living room, kitchen and dining area where they can host their friends. The space is a blank canvas with wooden flooring and cream walls, but Emily added personality with lots of artwork hanging on the walls, house plants and cosy throws and cushions. 

The living and dining room area has a grey velvet armchair and wooden dining table topped with a blue orchid and other plants. Emily appears to be a fan of art, and has a number of Banksy prints hanging on the walls.

There are lots of house plants and succulents around Emily's house, including a blue orchid and flowers placed next to a stack of magazines on the dining table.

The actress' dining room doubles up as her glam room when it comes to getting red carpet ready. Emily shared a photo of her table covered in makeup and beauty products ahead of a night out – with a Banksy print hung on the wall in the background.

Emily's bedroom has pale grey walls and a full-length mirror where she can snap her outfit posts. The actress has a sheepskin rug on the carpet and a wooden double bed with blue patterned bedding.

Emily has a pretty white and blue floral print duvet cover, and mug printed with the word 'Darling'. "Everyone jealous of my Darling mug!? I admired it in a very expensive shop and my dreamy flatmate bought it for me," she captioned this post.

The flat appears to have a rooftop terrace or balcony overlooking the high street – the perfect place for Emily to sit and enjoy an al fresco breakfast!

Emily often captures outfit posts in her bathroom, showing the cream tiled walls and flooring, and walk-in shower cubicle in the background.

