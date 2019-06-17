﻿
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shares a look inside her dreamy house

While Reese Witherspoon’s hit TV show Big Little Lies gives us endless house envy, so too does the actress’ real home in Pacific Palisades, California. The actress lives in a beautiful Californian property with her husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee, and her children Ava and Deacon from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and often shares photos on Instagram.

Mum-of-three Reese has styled her home to perfection, with subtle nods to her Southern heritage and pieces from her own Draper James collection, including this “Hey Y’all” print doormat. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Reese’s home…

The mum-of-three’s home has a beautiful entrance, with a blue door and ornate glass panels on either side, giving a glimpse into the hallway.

The property has a huge open hallway with wooden flooring and cream walls, offering plenty of space for her son Tennessee to ride around on his bike. Reese decorated for Christmas by trimming the staircase with a garland and red ribbons.

Reese’s living room has a wide bay window with a brown leather sofa and footstool covered with a throw where her pet dog Pepper can sit with her. Other photos from the same spot show how Reese has added a leopard print cushion, and sits there to relax and read.

Another cosy spot to relax is this low-back cream sofa, topped with blue velvet and paisley patterned cushions. Decorative touches on a table in the background include copper candlesticks, books, and a plant.

As a keen reader with her own book club, it’s no surprise Reese owns a huge collection of books. The Legally Blonde star has organised her reading material on bookshelves, with framed portraits hanging alongside them.

Reese has channelled country styling into her kitchen, which has pale blue wooden cabinets at the bottom and painted white cupboards at the top. There are white marble worktops, while appliances including a stand mixer and toaster are on display.

We’ve got a lot of love for Reese’s bedroom, which has a soft blue and white colour scheme that runs across the walls, furniture and bedding.

Lucky Reese and her family have an amazing garden where they can make the most of the Californian weather with an outdoor swimming pool and pristine lawns.

