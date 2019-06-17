Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shares a look inside her dreamy house

While Reese Witherspoon’s hit TV show Big Little Lies gives us endless house envy, so too does the actress’ real home in Pacific Palisades, California. The actress lives in a beautiful Californian property with her husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee, and her children Ava and Deacon from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and often shares photos on Instagram.
Mum-of-three Reese has styled her home to perfection, with subtle nods to her Southern heritage and pieces from her own Draper James collection, including this “Hey Y’all” print doormat. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Reese’s home…