Take a peek inside Celebrity Gogglebox star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's house

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo since winning I’m a Celebrity in 2017. The former Queen of the Jungle has gone on to compete on Celebrity Bake Off, and is now starring on Celebrity Gogglebox with her friend and fellow jungle campmate Stanley Johnson.
The 24-year-old has bought her own swanky London flat following her success, and often shares photos of her stylish interiors on Instagram, showing details including her free-standing bathtub, spacious kitchen and stylish living room. Speaking to HELLO!, Toff previously said she loves a cosy night in at home, and said: "My perfect night in is a big glass of wine, a lovely roaring fire and a Richard Curtis movie." She added: "When I'm at home on my own and nobody's watching, I sing really loudly."
As well as a home in London, Georgia also spends lots of time in Torquay with her family, where she also owns two holiday apartments with her mother Nicola. Look through the gallery to see more of Toff's home…