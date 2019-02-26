﻿
16 Photos | Homes

Inside the EastEnders stars' homes – from Danny Dyer to Tamzin Outhwaite

They have beautiful homes away from Walford

...
Inside the EastEnders stars' homes – from Danny Dyer to Tamzin Outhwaite
You're reading

Inside the EastEnders stars' homes – from Danny Dyer to Tamzin Outhwaite

1/16
Next

Prince William reveals his worries for his three children
Maisie-Smith-EastEnders-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/16

The cast of EastEnders may call the fictional town of Walford their home, but for actors including Tamzin Outhwaite and Lacey Turner, their real-life homes are far more glamorous than Albert Square. Many of the soap's most popular stars have given glimpses at their home lives on social media, showing their stylish interiors and furnishings. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Maisie Smith

Tiffany Butcher actress Maisie Smith often shares glimpses inside her family home when she posts selfies and videos of herself singing on Instagram. One bedroom has white chest of drawers on either side of a chimney breast, with natural coloured walls and carpets.

Jacqueline-Jossa-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/16

Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline lives with her husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters. The couple appear to have an open plan living room and kitchen, which they have painted grey with a charcoal-coloured sofa and matching foot stool.

MORE: EastEnders, Corrie and Hollyoaks stars who are currently planning their weddings

Jacqueline-Jossa-house-Mia-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
3/16

Jacqueline's daughter Mia has luxurious nursery with a personalised toy box to keep the room tidy. "I would say Mia loves it but I defo love it more. Keeps the place nice and tidy," she captioned the photo.

EastEnders Danny Dyer house
Photo: © Instagram
4/16

Danny Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer lives with his wife Joanne Mas and their children, and while he doesn't often share photos of their home on Instagram, he couldn't resist showing off their new sofas in November – a huge dark grey buttoned back design with a matching foot stool.

EastEnders Lacey Turner living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/16

Lacey Turner

There'll soon be another addition to Lacey Turner's home, after she shared the happy news she is expecting her first child. The actress, best known for her role as Stacey Slater, has previously shared a look inside her colourful home, which features a striking blue velvet Chesterfield sofa and bohemian-inspired rugs on the floor.

EastEnders Lacey Turner kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/16

Lacey appears to have a matching velvet sofa in a vibrant shade of pink, and is a fan of colourful, patterned accessories, which add character to her spacious living room with glass bi-folding doors.

GALLERY: See more of Lacey's home

EastEnders Louisa Lytton house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/16

Louisa Lytton

For Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby, her bedroom has a chic grey and white colour scheme with white bedside tables and a striped duvet cover. The actress' bedroom appears to be on a mezzanine floor, with glass panelling and views over a room below.

EastEnders Louisa Lytton living room
Photo: © Instagram
8/16

The actress also shared a look inside her living room after buying a new sofa, joking: "You know you're a grown up when excitement is new furniture and a good oven cleaner."

EastEnders Laurie Brett house kitchen
Photo: © Twitter
9/16

Laurie Brett

Actress Laurie Brett has shared one photo of her home on Twitter, showing how she had decorated for Christmas with poinsettia plants and a huge garland with gold bows and red baubles over her fireplace.

EastEnders Tamzin Outhwaite house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
10/16

Tamzin Outhwaite

Mel Owen actress Tamzin Outhwaite took to Instagram to showcase her newly-designed hallway in January, revealing the colourful patterned flooring and grey walls, which had been decorated with framed photos and a decorative mirror. There is even a window seat area with an array of colourful floral scatter cushion.

EastEnders Tamzin Outhwaite house living room
Photo: © Instagram
11/16

Tamzin shared a unique glimpse inside her home with this amusing snap of her daughters playing with a cardboard mask of her face. The open plan kitchen and living room has a chic midnight blue colour scheme, with wooden flooring and artwork on the walls.

GALLERY: EastEnders stars' weddings - see Lacey Turner and more on their big day

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite living room
Photo: © Instagram
12/16

How gorgeous is this room, with its hardwood flooring, open fireplace and huge windows? Tamzin has furnished the room with a piano and antique rug on the floor, while light-up presents were on display under the Christmas tree over the festive season.

EastEnders Jessie Wallace living room
Photo: © Instagram
13/16

Jessie Wallace

For Jessie Wallace, aka Kat Slater, there's no place like home! The actress has paid homage to some of her favourite musicians and movie stars by hanging pictures of Elvis Presley and Judy Garland on the walls, which can be seen reflected in a large silver oval-shaped mirror.

EastEnders Jessie Wallace living room
Photo: © Instagram
14/16

Jessie shared another look inside her living room over Christmas, showing her artfully-decorated tree trimmed with glittery baubles taking pride of place in the window. The actress has a stained glass window panel to the side of the room, with a print of comedian Stan Laurel on the wall alongside it.

STORY: Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms

EastEnders Jake Wood house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
15/16

Jake Wood

Former Strictly contestant Jake Wood lives with his wife Alison and their two children, and gave a rare glimpse inside the family as he joked about what they used to do before the internet – play cards! The photo shared a peek inside his kitchen and dining room, which has shelving filled with cookbooks, and a neon flamingo light on the work surfaces.

MORE: Jake Wood reveals shocking new look - see photos

EastEnders Jake Wood house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
16/16

Another photo showed Jake's Christmas decorations in a navy blue lounge featuring a baroque patterned armchair, unique gold ornaments, and a stack of chopped logs ready for their wood-burning fire.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...