Inside the EastEnders stars' homes – from Danny Dyer to Tamzin Outhwaite

The cast of EastEnders may call the fictional town of Walford their home, but for actors including Tamzin Outhwaite and Lacey Turner, their real-life homes are far more glamorous than Albert Square. Many of the soap's most popular stars have given glimpses at their home lives on social media, showing their stylish interiors and furnishings. Scroll through the gallery to see more…
Maisie Smith
Tiffany Butcher actress Maisie Smith often shares glimpses inside her family home when she posts selfies and videos of herself singing on Instagram. One bedroom has white chest of drawers on either side of a chimney breast, with natural coloured walls and carpets.