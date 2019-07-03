﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Wimbledon 2019 stars' homes: see where Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal & more live

They're ace!

...
Wimbledon 2019 stars' homes: see where Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal & more live
You're reading

Wimbledon 2019 stars' homes: see where Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal & more live

1/14
Next

Andy Murray will partner up with Serena Williams in Wimbledon mixed doubles
1-Serena-Williams-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

The Wimbledon 2019 Championships are heating up, with Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic hoping to retain their title for the second year in the row. And with a £2.35million cash prize up for grabs for each of the singles tournament winners, it's no wonder that the players have been able to invest in beautiful houses around the world. Click through the gallery to see inside their lavish homes…

Serena Williams

Serena lives in Beverly Hills with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. The couple bought their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for around £5.1million, and it boasts its own swimming pool, wine cellar and games room, as well as a gorgeous living room that Serena admitted has been ended up resembling a playroom after being taken over by Olympia's toys.

"Sometimes I have to throw my hands up in the air. #thismama used to have a living room. Now I just have a playroom. When did that happen?"

2-Serena-Williams-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

The living room has a large grey corner sofa and patterned blue rug, with pale grey walls and chiffon drapes hanging at the windows. A television is mounted on the wall at the middle of the room, while a white cabinet underneath provides extra storage for toys and entertainment.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Serena Williams' family home

3-Serena-Williams-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

Serena shared a peek inside her kitchen with these sweet mother-daughter snap, which gave a glimpse at the open shelving where she has glasses and cooking ingredients on display.

4-Serena-Williams-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

The kitchen has a marble-topped breakfast bar lined with orange stools, with a piece of artwork hung on the wall in a silver frame.

5-Novak-Djokovic-house-miami
5/14

Novak Djokovic

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic owns an incredible beachfront property in Miami. The three-bedroom apartment offers scenic ocean views, as well as access to a shared swimming pool and sun deck, plus a residents' gated private park.

GALLERY: The most stylish celebrities at Wimbledon 2019

6-Novak-Djokovic-Miami-house-bedroom
6/14

What a view to wake up to! The bedroom has sliding glass doors that lead out onto the balcony surrounding the apartment, and has a muted neutral colour scheme.

7-Heather-Watson-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Heather Watson

While she spends much of her time travelling around the world competing in different tennis tournaments, Heather Watson occasionally shares glimpses at her life away from the court on Instagram, including this peek inside what appears to be her bedroom, with a trunk-style bedside table topped with framed photos and a decorative lamp.

8-Andy-Murray-house
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

Andy Murray    

Andy Murray lives in Surrey with his wife Kim and their two young daughters. The British tennis player bought a home in Leatherhead, Surrey, and won planning permission to demolish the property and construct a new house in its place in January 2018. Although he tends to keep his family life private, Andy did share an insight into family life with this photo of himself cuddled up to his daughters' Disney toys on a grey sofa.

STORY: Andy Murray will partner up with Serena Williams in Wimbledon mixed doubles

9-Johanna-Konta-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Johanna Konta

British pro Johanna Konta gave fans a peek inside her living room as she prepared to watch the Lionesses compete in the World Cup in June, showing her vibrant green velvet sofa, as well as her adorable pet dog Bono.

10-Johanna-Konta-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Another snap showed a look inside Johanna's kitchen, which has sleek white glossy cabinets with integrated appliances.

11-Johanna-Konta-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

The living room has a pale grey colour scheme, with her green sofa adding a splash of colour. A grey checked throw has been placed over the back of the sofa, while built-in shelving displays a selection of books, ornaments and photos.

12-Johanna-Konta-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Johanna's bedroom also has a soft colour palette of white and grey, with an upholstered grey headboard and checked duvet cover.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

13-Eugenie-Bouchard-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard shared a look inside her new home in June, telling fans she "can't wait" to live there. The bathroom where the tennis player took her selfie has a white marble vanity and sink, which provides a blank canvas for her to put her personal stamp on.

14-Grigor-Dimitrov-house
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Grigor Dimitrov

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov shared a look inside his home at Christmas, when he put the finishing touches to his tree. The home appears to have an open plan layout with a wrap-around balcony and incredible city views.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...