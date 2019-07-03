Wimbledon 2019 stars' homes: see where Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal & more live

The Wimbledon 2019 Championships are heating up, with Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic hoping to retain their title for the second year in the row. And with a £2.35million cash prize up for grabs for each of the singles tournament winners, it's no wonder that the players have been able to invest in beautiful houses around the world. Click through the gallery to see inside their lavish homes…
Serena Williams
Serena lives in Beverly Hills with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. The couple bought their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for around £5.1million, and it boasts its own swimming pool, wine cellar and games room, as well as a gorgeous living room that Serena admitted has been ended up resembling a playroom after being taken over by Olympia's toys.
"Sometimes I have to throw my hands up in the air. #thismama used to have a living room. Now I just have a playroom. When did that happen?"