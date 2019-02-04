﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Take a tour of Celebrity Gogglebox stars Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall's home

Complete with a cinema room and games room

Denise-Van-Outen-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
While Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall have been sharing their thoughts on the summer’s best TV shows on Celebrity Gogglebox, it’s their beautiful home that has got viewers talking. The couple have been filming the series in the home they share with Denise’s daughter Betsy and their French bulldog Matilda, and it’s beautiful!

Filming has been taking place in a cosy sitting room with quirky décor, featuring striking bee print wallpaper, a leopard print foot stool and striking green velvet sofa, which Denise revealed is from celebrity favourite Arighi Bianci. The couple have experimented with colour, contrasting their sofa with cushions and accessories in jewel tones, with metallic accents adding the finishing touches. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their home…

Denise Van Outen house living room
Photo: © HELLO!
Denise and Eddie previously shared an exclusive look inside their six-bedroom Essex home in an interview with HELLO! magazine, explaining that she wanted to "bring out our personality" with the décor, which included creating spaces that each of them will love. "In our house we’ve got the games room, which is Eddie’s place, we’ve got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that’s a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. I always wanted a really big dining table so we’ve kind of got everything that we want here," Denise told HELLO!.

2-Denise-Van-Outen-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Denise has added character to her living room with a vibrant teal sofa and animal prints, including two zebra-patterned chairs. Fresh flowers are positioned around the room, along with other decorative touches such as this luxurious gold coffee table topped with a candle and some books.

Denise Van Outen house cinema room
Photo: © HELLO!
Betsy has been treated to a special cinema room, where she can sit and watch her favourite rooms. The cosy space has sofas and bean bags, a leopard print rug and lots of quirky cushions, including a tiger-print and one that reads 'Reserved', so she can save the best seat for herself.

Denise Van Outen house games room
Photo: © HELLO!
Meanwhile, Eddie has his own games room in the property, complete with a pool table adorned with a Jack Daniels motif.

Denise Van Outen house dining room
Photo: © HELLO!
The 44-year-old said it was important to her to have a large dining table, which serves not only as a place for entertaining, but also as a spot for the family to socialise and play games together.

Denise Van Outen house bedroom
Photo: © HELLO!
The bedroom is stylish and inviting, with a huge bed featuring an upholstered headboard, a subtle zebra print wallpaper and bedside tables with matching marble and gold lamps.

Denise Van Outen house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Denise’s kitchen is stunning, featuring high ceilings with a skylight and wooden beams running across, white wooden cabinets and glossy worktops. The island unit doubles up as a breakfast bar, and more fresh flowers add a pop of colour, along with a bold pink Smeg kettle.

