Take a tour of Celebrity Gogglebox stars Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall's home

While Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall have been sharing their thoughts on the summer’s best TV shows on Celebrity Gogglebox, it’s their beautiful home that has got viewers talking. The couple have been filming the series in the home they share with Denise’s daughter Betsy and their French bulldog Matilda, and it’s beautiful!
Filming has been taking place in a cosy sitting room with quirky décor, featuring striking bee print wallpaper, a leopard print foot stool and striking green velvet sofa, which Denise revealed is from celebrity favourite Arighi Bianci. The couple have experimented with colour, contrasting their sofa with cushions and accessories in jewel tones, with metallic accents adding the finishing touches. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their home…