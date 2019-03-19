﻿
Dr Ranj shares a peek inside his modern London home

It’s been a year to remember for Dr Ranj, who has not only competed on Strictly Come Dancing, but also hosted Save Money: Good Health, released his own cookbook and celebrated his 40th birthday – all while continuing his busy medical career. So it’s no surprise that in the little downtime he does have, Ranj enjoys spending time at the two-bedroom apartment he owns in London.

The This Morning star often shares photos of his new-build home on social media, showing the sleek monochrome décor and special touches that give a nod to his TV success, including BAFTA Award certificates and a huge framed photo from when he participated in Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign. And he’s in good company, as his fellow Strictly competitor Joe Sugg also lives in the same building.

Ranj previously told Metro about how he got onto the property ladder in 2016, and converted the second bedroom at his apartment into a dressing room, filled with IKEA wardrobes to store the array of suits he has acquired through his regular TV appearances. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Dr Ranj’s home…

Dr Ranj gave a peek inside his living room as he enjoyed a relaxing Sunday morning at home one weekend. The This Morning star put his feet up on his glass coffee table as he watched TV, which is positioned on a sleek media unit in the corner of the room. His living room is filled with light from dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows, which he has placed decorative silver candlesticks next to.

The living room has a modern grey and white colour scheme, with dark textured wallpaper creating an accent wall behind the sofa. Ranj's furniture complements the décor, with light sofas, grey and cream cushions, and a glass coffee table at the centre.

Dr Ranj has a special souvenir from his work on the Loose Women Body Stories campaign – a huge black-and-white framed photo that stands on the floor in his lounge. It sits alongside a black armchair and mirrored side table, with a decorative table lamp and reed diffuser placed on top.

The TV personality has plenty of space for guests, with a grey ottoman bench placed in front of patio doors leading out to his own private terrace. Ideal for hosting his former Strictly co-stars, or his neighbour Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

An unusual addition to Dr Ranj's home is "Rupert the Robot", who sits on the floor alongside his BAFTA certificates from his work on his CBeebies series, Get Well Soon.

