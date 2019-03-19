Dr Ranj shares a peek inside his modern London home

It’s been a year to remember for Dr Ranj, who has not only competed on Strictly Come Dancing, but also hosted Save Money: Good Health, released his own cookbook and celebrated his 40th birthday – all while continuing his busy medical career. So it’s no surprise that in the little downtime he does have, Ranj enjoys spending time at the two-bedroom apartment he owns in London.
The This Morning star often shares photos of his new-build home on social media, showing the sleek monochrome décor and special touches that give a nod to his TV success, including BAFTA Award certificates and a huge framed photo from when he participated in Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign. And he’s in good company, as his fellow Strictly competitor Joe Sugg also lives in the same building.
Ranj previously told Metro about how he got onto the property ladder in 2016, and converted the second bedroom at his apartment into a dressing room, filled with IKEA wardrobes to store the array of suits he has acquired through his regular TV appearances. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Dr Ranj’s home…