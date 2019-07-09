﻿
Strictly's Stacey Dooley gives fans a tour of her new home

Stacey Dooley has given her Instagram followers a tour of her new apartment, after moving out of the Brighton home she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott. The Strictly Come Dancing winner, who is now dating her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, admitted that her new home was a work in progress but she planned to finish furnishing the space throughout the month.

"I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after because, I'm sure this is as interesting for you, as it is for me," Stacey captioned one photo, which showed a round mirror propped against the wall in one room alongside a plant.

Although Stacey has only recently moved into her flat, she has still added her own stamp with lots of fresh flowers, house plants and personal mementos, so it won't be long until it feels like home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Stacey's new property…

Stacey has yet to sort out her bedroom, and revealed she is currently sleeping on a mattress on the floor. "Watches Marie Kondo once…" she jokingly captioned this photo, which showed her mattress on the floor in the middle of the room, which is empty other than a vase of flowers.

These paintings, which were in the bedroom of Stacey's former apartment, are yet to find a home in her new residence. They are currently waiting to be hung and have been positioned against the wall alongside another vase of flowers.

The living room looks like the perfect blank canvas for Stacey to add her own style to, with wooden flooring, plain cream walls, and an open fireplace. The first additions the documentary maker has put into the room include a black glossy coffee table, a lamp, and a selection of candles.

The kitchen and living room area appears to be open plan, with a modern kitchen area featuring a breakfast bar for extra food preparation and dining space. Pendant lights hang overhead, while Stacey has already filled the built-in shelving with artwork and ornaments.

Stacey shared a better look at the living space in this black-and-white photo, which showed the cabinets that line the back of the room, and the sheepskin rug she had added to the otherwise minimalistic décor.

