Strictly's Stacey Dooley gives fans a tour of her new home

Stacey Dooley has given her Instagram followers a tour of her new apartment, after moving out of the Brighton home she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott. The Strictly Come Dancing winner, who is now dating her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, admitted that her new home was a work in progress but she planned to finish furnishing the space throughout the month.
"I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after because, I'm sure this is as interesting for you, as it is for me," Stacey captioned one photo, which showed a round mirror propped against the wall in one room alongside a plant.
Although Stacey has only recently moved into her flat, she has still added her own stamp with lots of fresh flowers, house plants and personal mementos, so it won't be long until it feels like home. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Stacey's new property…