Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m Surrey mansion

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes invited viewers into their home as they filmed Celebrity Gogglebox in June, but it is not the first time they have shared a look inside their beautiful Surrey mansion. The This Morning presenters live in a house worth an estimated £3.25million with their teenage son Jack, and often share photos from their stylish property on Instagram.
The couple's home has six bedrooms, a kitchen where Ruth often shares cooking tutorials, and two cosy living rooms. Eamonn even has his own special retreat – a Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia from the football club. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their home…