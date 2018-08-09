﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m Surrey mansion

The TV presenters live with their son Jack

Photo: © Instagram
1/14

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes invited viewers into their home as they filmed Celebrity Gogglebox in June, but it is not the first time they have shared a look inside their beautiful Surrey mansion. The This Morning presenters live in a house worth an estimated £3.25million with their teenage son Jack, and often share photos from their stylish property on Instagram.

The couple's home has six bedrooms, a kitchen where Ruth often shares cooking tutorials, and two cosy living rooms. Eamonn even has his own special retreat – a Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia from the football club. Take a look through the gallery to see more of their home…

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-sitting-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

This sitting room, where the couple filmed Celebrity Gogglebox, has a plush purple sofa with built-in shelving in the background, lined with books and framed photos, including a snap of when Eamonn received his OBE.

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-Christmas-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

How cosy is this Christmas setup in Ruth and Eamonn's living room? The couple have a sheepskin rug on the floor where their dog can sit by the fire, while festive touches include a reindeer ornament and a vase filled with colourful baubles.

Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom appears to be a relaxing space for a peaceful night’s rest, with a large king size bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions. White bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side, and fitted wardrobes are another sleek storage solution.

Ruth-Langsford-dog-gift-for-eamonn
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

Ruth bought Eamonn a gift for their home for Christmas – a portrait of their pet dog Maggie, which is framed and ready to put on display in a room of his choice.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Ruth often treats her followers to cooking demos as she prepares healthy dinners for her family. The kitchen is stylish and spacious, with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, offering plenty of room for the This Morning presenter to cook.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-kitchen-1
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

The celebrity couple's kitchen is fully-equipped with appliances like a Nutribullet and KitchenAid mixer, so they can prepare healthy smoothies as well as tasty cakes.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

The health-conscious star skips the gym and instead chooses to work out at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-living-room-1
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

How cosy does this look? The couple have a traditional fire with a wall-mounted TV placed above, opposite the sofa. The perfect spot for Ruth to put her feet up and catch up on Coronation Street!

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-dining-room-1
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Ruth shared another glimpse at her dining room at Easter, when the room was set up for a special dinner party with crackers, Easter napkins and Lindt gold bunnies for every guest.

Eamonn-Holmes-man-cave
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Eamonn has a room filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-garden
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Eamonn shared a peek at their garden on Instagram, telling fans: "You can't see what I see but I have sat for half an hour watching my hedge be home to so many birds. Spring has sprung."

Ruth-and-Eamonn-Holmes-garden-1
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

The TV presenter said he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly-preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

