Inside Wimbledon 2019 player Novak Djokovic's stunning beachfront Miami home

He's been busy training and competing in Wimbledon 2019, but Novak Djokovic has an incredible home to return to once his busy summer is over. The world number one scored a grand slam with his three-bedroom apartment at Miami Beach, which he bought in March 2017.
The multi-million pound residence is based at Eighty Seven Park – a boutique building by prize-winning architect Renzo Piano – and after seeing photos inside the stunning apartment, it's easy to see why Novak was won over by the beachfront property.
As well as offering scenic ocean views, Novak's apartment features hotel-style amenities including a swimming pool and sun deck, along with a residents' gated private park, where he can spend time outdoors with his wife Jelena and their two children, Stefan and Tara. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Novak's Miami home…