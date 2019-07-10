﻿
Inside Wimbledon 2019 player Novak Djokovic's stunning beachfront Miami home

He's been busy training and competing in Wimbledon 2019, but Novak Djokovic has an incredible home to return to once his busy summer is over. The world number one scored a grand slam with his three-bedroom apartment at Miami Beach, which he bought in March 2017.

The multi-million pound residence is based at Eighty Seven Park – a boutique building by prize-winning architect Renzo Piano – and after seeing photos inside the stunning apartment, it's easy to see why Novak was won over by the beachfront property.

As well as offering scenic ocean views, Novak's apartment features hotel-style amenities including a swimming pool and sun deck, along with a residents' gated private park, where he can spend time outdoors with his wife Jelena and their two children, Stefan and Tara. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Novak's Miami home…

Talk about a room with a view! The living room in Novak's new apartment will offer incredible views across the Miami coastline, with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead on to the sea-facing balconies.

We're more than a little envious of the stunning sea views that greet residents of the Eighty Seven Park tower when they wake up. Much like the living room, the bedrooms also feature sliding glass doors that lead on to the balcony surrounding the apartment, with neutral décor designed by RDAI – globally recognised for their work with Hermès.

Novak's apartment has 3.5 bathrooms, featuring a stylish décor, free standing baths and of course, incredible sea views.

Residents at the lavish new tower all have access to this pool area, surrounded by lush greenery and comfy sun beds where Novak could unwind after a hard day of training.

Novak's new home sits in a central location at Miami Beach, and has all the amenities he and his family could possibly want.

