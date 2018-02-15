Harry Styles sells his LA home at a £500k loss – take a peek inside

Harry Styles has finally sold his Los Angeles home, almost two years after he first listed it for sale. The One Direction star – who is in talks to star in the new remake of The Little Mermaid – was forced to sell the property at a loss of £500k less than he purchased it for in January 2016 after struggling to attract a buyer.
The 25-year-old originally bought the three-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion for £5.3million, and hoped to sell it for £6.57million when it was first listed on the market in May 2017. But after dropping the asking price, it has now sold for £4.8million – a significant loss for the singer.
The property spans 4,401 square feet and is located just above LA's famous Sunset Strip, with picturesque views across downtown LA and out to the ocean, so it's easy to see why Harry was first attracted to the home. It also has impressive amenities such as 25 acres of land, a home gym, private movie theatre and swimming pool with hot tub and spa. There's also a gated two-car garage and other parking spaces, ideal for when he has famous friends including James Corden, who lives just a few miles away in Brentwood.
