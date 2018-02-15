﻿
Harry Styles sells his LA home at a £500k loss – take a peek inside

The singer bought his home in 2016

Harry Styles has finally sold his Los Angeles home, almost two years after he first listed it for sale. The One Direction star – who is in talks to star in the new remake of The Little Mermaid – was forced to sell the property at a loss of £500k less than he purchased it for in January 2016 after struggling to attract a buyer.

The 25-year-old originally bought the three-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion for £5.3million, and hoped to sell it for £6.57million when it was first listed on the market in May 2017. But after dropping the asking price, it has now sold for £4.8million – a significant loss for the singer.

The property spans 4,401 square feet and is located just above LA's famous Sunset Strip, with picturesque views across downtown LA and out to the ocean, so it's easy to see why Harry was first attracted to the home. It also has impressive amenities such as 25 acres of land, a home gym, private movie theatre and swimming pool with hot tub and spa. There's also a gated two-car garage and other parking spaces, ideal for when he has famous friends including James Corden, who lives just a few miles away in Brentwood. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Harry's home…www.he

Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Harry's home is perfect! Split over three levels, the spacious property has two large terraces with breathtaking views over Los Angeles, along with a private swimming pool. With plenty of outdoor seating and sun loungers, this would be the ideal place to relax and dine al fresco with friends or family.

Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the LA skyline in all its glory. The living room has a neutral colour scheme, with white walls and tiled flooring, plus a huge cream corner sofa and leather armchairs. With an open-plan design, this room also has a dining table and leads directly out onto the balcony, making it a great spot for entertaining.

Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Talk about a room with a view! Harry's bedroom sits at the top of the house and also has floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors that lead out onto another balcony. The 24-year-old has positioned his bed to face out towards the window, with a large free-standing mirror, red leather chair and patterned rug providing the perfect finishing touches.

Photo: Hilton & Hyland

Harry's come a long way from his hometown in Cheshire! The One Direction singer's home has a sprawling terrace with beautiful views. Harry has furnished the space with a cushioned sofa and armchairs, plus patio heaters to keep him warm when sitting outside in the evening.

Photo: Hilton & Hyland

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

