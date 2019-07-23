﻿
Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's £10million London home

See where the couple live with their daughter Patricia

...
It's gearing up to be a busy few months for Frank and Christine Lampard! Not only has Frank just landed his dream job as Chelsea Football Club manager, but Christine is standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show throughout the summer holidays. Not only that, but their daughter Patricia will also turn one in September.

So it would be no surprise if they're keen to spend as much quality time at home together as and when they can – and what a house they have! The couple share a £10million home in west London, with Patricia and Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

With a huge garden and open plan living area, the property looks ideal for their growing family, and is every bit as stylish as you might expect. The couple have decorated the home in a neutral colour scheme, primarily using white and grey tones for a contemporary and chic look.

While Christine and Frank have been taking advantage of the summer heatwave by having barbecues outdoors, during the winter they can cosy up by their log fire and spend time with the new addition to their family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their stunning home…

The downstairs of Christine and Frank's home appears to be open plan with a combined living room, kitchen and dining area. The TV presenter shared a photo of herself and her husband relaxing together on the sofa, giving a peek at their kitchen in the background, which has a large breakfast bar lined by white stools and with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

The kitchen has white gloss cabinets with integrated appliances and grey worktops. The room has plenty of food storage and preparation space, and has been kitted out with some affordable electricals – including a Nutribullet and Dualit toaster.

There is a wooden dining table lined by metal-framed chairs and a comfy winged armchair. Christine and Frank have added decorative touches with ornate vases, framed photos and plants, which also add a pop of colour to the otherwise muted décor.

An additional table has been topped with fresh flowers and sits in the middle of a room. A grey shelf – which matches their kitchen worktops – has been topped with family photos and a square lamp, while they have hung floor-length grey patterned curtains on the window at the back of the room.

The couple appear to have a large garden with brick walls and a wooden trellis with climbing plants growing across it. And it's the perfect spot for a family BBQ; Christine shared this post of Frank with his daughter Isla, adding the caption: "The BBQ master…"

Christine and Frank can relax outside on this comfy sofa and armchair set, which has a matching dining table where they can enjoy al fresco dinners.

