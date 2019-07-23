Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's £10million London home

It's gearing up to be a busy few months for Frank and Christine Lampard! Not only has Frank just landed his dream job as Chelsea Football Club manager, but Christine is standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show throughout the summer holidays. Not only that, but their daughter Patricia will also turn one in September.
So it would be no surprise if they're keen to spend as much quality time at home together as and when they can – and what a house they have! The couple share a £10million home in west London, with Patricia and Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.
With a huge garden and open plan living area, the property looks ideal for their growing family, and is every bit as stylish as you might expect. The couple have decorated the home in a neutral colour scheme, primarily using white and grey tones for a contemporary and chic look.
While Christine and Frank have been taking advantage of the summer heatwave by having barbecues outdoors, during the winter they can cosy up by their log fire and spend time with the new addition to their family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their stunning home…